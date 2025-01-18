Molly Parker has created a fascinating protagonist in Dr. Amy Larsen in the new FOX drama, Doc. She's a complex character who definitely has some faults (and not the best bedside manner!), but she ends up having a chance to reexamine her choices when she loses eight years of her memories after a car accident. Parker is already earning solid reviews in this role, but she's had other impressive parts in tons of projects over the years. With over 100 credits on her resume, Parker has shown off her range in everything from Swingtown and Goliath to Lost in Space and House of Cards (which netted her an Emmy nomination). Even with this fantastic career, Parker has still somehow managed to remain under the radar until now. This means that new fans of hers might not even remember the project that served as a breakthrough role.

'Deadwood' Is a Peek into the Underbelly of the Wild West

HBO's Emmy-winning Western, Deadwood, initially aired from 2004 to 2006, and cemented Parker as a talent to watch out for. She plays Alma Garret, a high-society woman who travels out west with her husband. He has secured a claim in the gold-laden territory, but the town of Deadwood in the 1870s is much different than the refined environments that Alma is used to. With her well-coiffed hair and fancy clothes, Alma definitely sticks out in a town that's overrun with rough-around-the-edges men. The majority of the women in the town are sex workers or have more masculine mannerisms — like the wild Calamity Jane (Robin Weigert). Alma fiercely protects her femininity and works endlessly to retain her polish and her elegance, but her surroundings are filled with violent and out-of-control characters. Danger lurks around every turn, especially since all of these men are determined to cash in on getting rich, no matter what it takes. They have no problem resorting to murder in their pursuit of gold (or of power over the town).

Within the first several episodes of Deadwood, Alma very quickly finds herself in a precarious situation, where she must use her intelligence to outsmart the town's ruthless villain, Al Swearengen (Ian McShane). Throughout the show's three-season run, Alma continues to evolve. Although she's determined to retain some of her dignified facade, she is a woman who fights to overcome her circumstances (and to pursue her desires). Whether she's falling for heartthrob Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) or struggling with a serious laudanum addiction, Alma has a quiet, restrained intensity that always pushes her towards survival. No matter how high the stakes are, Alma endures despite all the odds stacked against her.

Molly Parker Gives an Impressive, Nuanced Performance in 'Deadwood'