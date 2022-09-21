Another star has boarded the cast for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series Feud. According to Deadline, Molly Ringwald is the latest to slot in as one of Capote's Women in the latest outing, joining the previously announced Naomi Watts, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, and Chloë Sevigny. She'll also appear alongside Tom Hollander who will star as the infamous writer Truman Capote.

Capote's Women is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer's bestselling book of the same name, following the story of Capote and his "swans." Set from the 1970s up to Capote's death in 1984, it recounts how the author got in close with a group of high-profile women like Lee Radziwell (Flockhart), Slim Keith (Lane), and Babe Paley (Watts) only to completely incinerate their relationship after publishing La Côte Basque 1965 in Esquire Magazine. By exposing the secrets of the New York elites in his short story, he ignited an ugly, public feud that dominated tabloids and lasted until his death.

Despite the ire most of the women had for Capote, Ringwald is playing one of the few whose relationship with the author wasn't totally ruinedafter he published the not-so-subtle story. Ringwald will play Joanne Carson, the second wife to legendary late-night magnate Johnny Carson who remained a close friend to Capote for the rest of his life. Their relationship was so tight-knit that the last story he ever wrote was for her, and he helped edit her own unpublished story about falling in love with her husband Johnny.

Much of the team from Season 1 has returned to work on Capote's Women with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions producing and Murphy executive producing with Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall. Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant was tapped to direct all eight episodes while Pulitzer and Tony nominee Jon Robin Baitz serves as showrunner and writer for the series. Both are also executive producers.

Feud will mark the return of Ringwald to FX after she made a guest appearance earlier this year in the network's hit new dramedy The Bear, though she's also had recent experience working with Murphy. She'll appear in Netflix's Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer which releases on Netflix this Wednesday, September 21, and was co-created by Murphy with Ian Brennen.

Ringwald made her name as a star in the 80s with a string of hits including The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, though lately she's had a greater television presence with series like Raising Expectations and Riverdale. She's also since become a bestselling author with her books Getting the Pretty Back and When It Happens to You: A Novel of Stories.

Filming is set to begin on Feud in New York this fall. Check out the trailer for her next upcoming series Monster below.