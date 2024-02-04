Although she began her career as a child, actor Molly Ringwald gained fame as a member of the Brat Pack, starring in classic '80s films like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink. Following that success, she spent some time starring in French films before returning to the U.S., where she spent some time on Broadway playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Ringwald has also appeared in a number of notable TV shows, including Diff'rent Strokes and spin-off The Facts of Life. Her more recent television projects include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Riverdale, Dahmer and anthology series Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

With a career spanning decades and multiple genres, Ringwald has a vast body of work with memorable characters, from frustrated teenagers to caring teachers. Her work in darker films proves she has the skill for dramatic roles, although she's at her best in more lighthearted fare—and it's no wonder her Brat Pack films are still what she's best-known for, with some of her best performances paired with great writing and likable, relatable characters.

10 'Teaching Mrs. Tingle' (1999)

Directed by Kevin Williamson

In the dark comedy Teaching Mrs. Tingle, high-school student Leigh Ann’s (Katie Holmes) chances of making valedictorian are threatened when a teacher (Helen Mirren) gives her a bad grade on a project. Things get worse when a friend of hers steals a copy of the teacher’s final exam and stashes it in Leigh Ann’s backpack, leading her to be caught with it and face possible expulsion. She’s willing to do anything to prevent that from happening.

In some ways, Teaching Mrs. Tingle is a typical teen movie—one that takes a dark turn. Leigh Ann’s well-meaning friends keep making things worse for her until they’re all in way over their heads, with more to worry about than just not getting expelled. The basic premise is also relatable for teenagers, as it deals with the pressures of the end of high school and the difficulty in dealing with that one teacher that seems to have it out for you.

9 'Requiem for Murder' (1999)

Directed by Douglas Jackson

In Requiem for Murder, Anne works as a deejay for a classical radio station and attracts the attention of a listener—at first, he sends her flowers, but things soon escalate. He’s discovered to be the perpetrator in a string of murders in which he poisons his victims while a radio is tuned to Anne’s show, and he leaves very few other clues behind. As two detectives work the case, they have to work through a long list of potential suspects with motive.

Ringwald is largely known for her teen comedies, making Requiem for Murder vastly different than some of the other work audiences are most familiar with and allowing her to show off her range. She leads the cast with a strong performance, especially as Anne herself ends up in danger at the hands of her unnerving fan. The film has its flaws, but it’s still an entertaining thriller with an interesting premise.

8 'Betsy's Wedding' (1990)

Directed by Alan Alda

Young couple Jake (Dylan Walsh) and Betsy are planning their wedding, and although they want a small wedding, their parents have different plans—and it’s complicated by the fact that Jake and Betsy’s families are very, very different. After meeting Jake’s well-to-do parents, Betsy’s parents feel obligated to pay for a lavish wedding and turn to a sketchy relative to help pay for it. Betsy’s Wedding was written and directed by Alan Alda.

Betsy’s Wedding boasts an impressive star-studded cast, and all are fun to watch as they navigate the difficulties of planning a wedding which accommodates different religions and lifestyles. It’s also a funny and relatable movie about planning a wedding and bringing families together, from Betsy not quite fitting in with her future in-laws to everyone having different opinions on elements of the wedding—although those elements also mean it can be a little predictable and clichéd.

7 'For Keeps' (1988)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

In For Keeps, a teenage couple, Darcy and Stan (Randall Batinkoff), faces an unplanned pregnancy and the struggles that come with it just before they graduate high school. Despite their parents’ objections, Darcy and Stan choose to keep the baby and get married. They welcome a baby girl and face the typical struggles of new parents, including financial ones, and things get even more difficult when Darcy struggles with postpartum depression.

For Keeps presents a compelling, dramatic story, although it is predictable and somewhat clichéd. Still, it’s easy to root for Darcy and Stan and want them to have a happy ending. But the best part is Ringwald—this marks her final teen movie, and she delivers an impressive performance through Darcy’s ups and downs, from the happy moments of love and marriage to the rough patches which follow, including postpartum depression, marital troubles and the stress of life with a new baby.

6 'Tempest' (1982)

Directed by Paul Mazursky

In this modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Philip (John Cassavetes) leaves his wife, Antonia (Gena Rowlands), after discovering she had an affair with his boss, Alonzo (Vittorio Gassman) and flees to Greece with his daughter, Miranda, leaving behind not just Antonia but his lucrative career as an architect. There, he meets singer Aretha (Susan Sarandon), and heads to a remote island with her and Miranda, where they meet the island’s only other inhabitant, the eccentric Kalibanos (Raul Juliá). They’re soon joined by a shipwrecked Antonia and Alonzo.

Although reaction to the movie was mixed at the time, the cast all deliver great performances. Juliá and Ringwald both received Golden Globe nominations, and Tempest is still an entertaining adaptation, even if it strays a bit from its source material. Juliá delivers a memorable performance as the unhinged and creepy, frightening Kalibanos, while Ringwald makes her film debut as a frustrated teenager desperate to return to her normal life.

Tempest Release Date August 13, 1982 Director Paul Mazursky Cast John Cassavetes , Gena Rowlands , Susan Sarandon , Raul Julia , Molly Ringwald Runtime 142

5 'All These Small Moments' (2018)

Directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo

In coming-of-age drama All These Small Moments, two teenage brothers, Howie (Brendan Meyer) and Simon (Sam McCarthy), begin to suspect—correctly—their parents’ marriage is crumbling. As Howie struggles with it, he becomes infatuated with an adult woman, Odessa (Jemima Kirke), after seeing her on the bus, who’s going through a divorce herself. Meanwhile, one of Howie’s classmates is pursuing him and is struggling with rumors being spread about her.

The entire cast of All These Small Moments presents compelling performances. Ringwald in particular as Carla delivers as a wife facing the end of her marriage and a mother concerned with the effect it’s having on her children—and puts on the illusion that everything is okay as a result. While the story is focused on Howie, it also touches on women’s stories, from Carla at a crossroads in her life to Odessa forging a new beginning.

4 'Wishin' and Hopin'' (2014)

Directed by Colin Theys

Set in small-town Connecticut in 1964, Wishin’ and Hopin’ follows a teacher and a new Russian student in a Catholic school as they set out to make sure fellow student 10-year-old Felix (Wyatt Ralff), who’s dreading the upcoming Christmas pageant, has a memorable holiday. The film is also narrated by Chevy Chase, who plays an adult Felix, and the cast also includes Meat Loaf and Cheri Oteri. It is based on a best-selling novel of the same name by Wally Lamb.

Wishin’ and Hopin’ is a sweet and funny coming-of-age Christmas movie which balances the heart of Felix and his family with the humor of the chaotic Christmas pageant as things spiral out of control—trouble onstage and off threatens to derail the whole thing, and the Catholic-school setting makes it that much funnier. The movie is also fairly faithful to its source material. It also resonated with audiences, earning an impressive score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

Directed by John Hughes

In Sixteen Candles, teenager Samantha’s 16th birthday is overshadowed by her older sister’s upcoming wedding—her entire family forgets, including her grandparents, who are staying in her room while they’re in town for the wedding. Meanwhile, dorky freshman “Farmer” Ted is crushing on her, while Samantha herself is interested in senior Jake Ryan, and Samantha escapes her crowded household for a night out. The movie was written by John Hughes and was also his directorial debut.

Although some elements of the plot haven’t aged well—largely those dealing with Jake’s girlfriend, who passes out drunk—it’s still a great movie about life and love as a teenager. Samantha endures just about every embarrassment imaginable throughout Pretty in Pink, making it easy to sympathize with her and even relate to her at times. The ending is iconic, with Samantha and Jake getting together and celebrating her birthday on their own with a cake illuminated by candles.

Sixteen Candles Release Date May 4, 1984 Director John Hughes Cast Molly Ringwald , Justin Henry , Michael Schoeffling , Haviland Morris , Gedde Watanabe , Anthony Michael Hall Writers John Hughes Runtime 93

2 'Pretty in Pink' (1986)

Directed by Howard Deutch

Outcast Andie spends most of her time in Pretty in Pink with either her eccentric boss at a local record store or her equally eccentric best friend, Duckie (John Cryer)—who also happens to be in love with her. At home, Andie’s father struggles to hold down a good job, and at school, she, Duckie and their other friends are bullied by their richer, more popular peers. So Andie is surprised when rich classmate Blane (Andrew McCarthy) asks her out, but their relationship is threatened by the struggles of being from very different backgrounds.

Pretty in Pink was another of Ringwald’s films with the Brat Pack, all written by teen movie master John Hughes. It’s also one of her best, with great writing and likable characters—and villains audiences love to hate—plus one of the most memorable soundtracks of the ‘80s. But most importantly, it’s one of her most memorable performances, from her excitement at falling for Blane to her anger when she feels Blane’s ashamed to be with her.

1 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Directed by John Hughes

Five teenagers, each representing a different stereotype, are forced to spend a Saturday in detention with their overbearing, difficult principal in charge in The Breakfast Club. Over the course of the day, the students not only reveal to each other what landed them in detention, but they get to know each other and learn they’re not as different as they thought—and some even find love. With the assignment of each writing an essay, they leave one behind as a group.

The Breakfast Club is one of John Hughes’ best movies, with impressive, compelling performances from each member of its cast, playing characters who are all flawed yet still likable in their own ways. Ringwald is fantastic as rich girl Claire, who starts out at odds with “the criminal,” Bender, and ends up developing feelings for him. While it has its funny moments, the movie is a heartfelt reminder that people have more in common than they think.

