The Big Picture Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone is a fun and formulaic science fiction film that combines various popular tropes from the time, resulting in a visually stimulating adventure.

Molly Ringwald, best known for her roles in some John Hughes classics, portrays Niki — a bratty and independent character who becomes a tagalong to Wolff, the bounty hunter (Peter Strauss). Despite a few cultural missteps, Ringwald's character shows moments of strong independence.

Michael Ironside's performance as the villainous Overdog is a standout, thanks to his exceptional makeup and prosthetic effects that transform him into a cyborg of limitless evil.

Film is a time capsule, preserving history for those who care to revisit their past or years beyond their lifespan. It’s a unique delight to screen a feature and see a familiar face, oftentimes long before they’ve made their stamp on pop culture or become who they’re truly meant to be. Such is the case with the thoroughly obscure space-western Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone, starring Peter Strauss, Ernie Hudson, and a young actress set to launch her career with a breakout role the following year with Sixteen Candles, Molly Ringwald.

Yes, the undisputed queen of the Brat Pack played a brat in this Ivan Reitman-produced sci-fi western that was released in 1983, during the height of the 3-D renaissance. Arriving in cinemas a week before Return of the Jedi, the film was a steaming stew of every science fiction trope that was all the rage at the time: a conflicted anti-hero at the helm, in it for the money, damsels in distress, oversized cars roaming an irradiated wasteland, creatures galore, lasers, and general swashbuckling adventure. Just when one thinks it’s missing something, a new scene unfolds and there it is — Amazonian Water Witches. No stone is left unturned in this insane adventure that blends Mad Max with Star Wars.

Related: The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now

What Is 'Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone' About?

Image via Columbia Pictures

The titular Spacehunter is a bounty hunter named Wolff (Peter Strauss), a Han Solo-type who is overdue on payments and needs to make a quick buck to pay his debts. When he hears that three women have narrowly escaped the destruction of their ship and are stranded on a nearby planet, with a hefty award attached to their rescue, he sets a course for adventure to retrieve them. Once he lands on Terra Eleven, however, he discovers the true nature of its disrepair. A failed colony that fell victim to plague and infighting, he learns that the captive women have been carted off to The Zone (think Dracula’s castle by way of Jabba’s Palace) to be prizes for the inhuman despot, Overdog (Michael Ironside).

Ironside has a history of playing characters that look, sound, and behave like Michael Ironside would, so it is a real treat to see his performance as Overdog. Through exceptional practical makeup and prosthetic effects, the actor transforms into something beyond humanity — a cyborg of limitless evil, with impractically large metallic claws for hands. As he’s unshackled by humanity, Ironside is given free agency to ham it up to his heart’s content, which he does with villainous aplomb. In a film stuffed with visual stimuli and adventure beats, his performance is a true standout.

Who Is Molly Ringwald in 'Spacehunter'?

Image via Columbia Pictures

Strauss’ Wolff and Molly Ringwald’s Niki have a meet-cute early on in the film when she tries to carjack him. Inept at driving, she is quickly stopped and Wolff would’ve been on his way without her had she not gone on to convince him that he needed her help. Claiming to be an “Earther,” as he is, Niki is an orphan of Terra Eleven and claims to be an excellent tracker, offering to help him find his bounty and reap his reward. They travel together for a short while before it's time to sleep, with Wolff’s gruff exterior holding firm against Niki’s efforts to ingratiate herself with him. The morning finds him put off by her literal stench and forcibly bathing her in a nearby puddle of water. To view the film in a current context reveals some cultural missteps of the '80s in terms of agency and representation, though Ringwald’s Niki is given a few scenes to display a strong independence that elevates her above the average damsel-in-distress, most notably the three MacGuffins that propel Wolff through his adventures.

Niki is a brat — a child who fancies herself beyond her years due to her predicament and the necessary survival instinct that she’s adopted to persevere on the harsh planet. Her naïveté is frequently shown, even of Terra Eleven, despite her claim to be an expert tracker. Her language is a pell-mell of English, often using definitions in place of regular words. When she’s thinking, she’ll say she’s “brain-working.” It’s cute and innocent, further cementing her portrayal as a helpless tagalong. To further compound this lamentable title she hurls herself into harm’s way in the third act, allowing Wolff the chance to save her and, ultimately, the day by facing off against Overdog and ending his terrifying reign.

How Does 'Spacehunter' Hold Up 30 Years Later?

Image via Columbia Pictures

Though it boasts relatively low scores on most of the aggregate review sites, Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone is a fun romp through a familiar science fiction trope. It is simultaneously formulaic and inventive, likely because it takes so many concepts of the time and forces them into the same sandbox, quite literally. The sets look like Tatooine, the cars look like Mad Max, the Zone looks like a Hammer film castle, and the principles all dress like the Fremen from David Lynch’s Dune. Though few have seen it in its original 3-D format, the film has found a great life on home release, particularly as a B-Side of Krull, the infamous Australian science fiction classic that introduced audiences to Liam Neeson.

Spacehunter can be accused of being too busy, but that’s truly part of its charm. It’s a perfect metaphor for the excess of the '80s, the tendency to double down on the successes of the moment, and the need to push the boundaries of good taste and sensible storytelling. Delineating from its efficacy as a space western to be taken seriously is its soundtrack, a score by Elmer Bernstein of Ghostbusters (no relation to Leonard Bernstein) that is far too jaunty and lilting to accompany the doom and gloom of the film’s third act. The standouts are the performances, such as Ironside, Strauss, Hudson, and the young Ringwald. Bratty and unkempt, Niki worms her way into Wolff’s heart along with the viewers’, making their final onscreen moment a fitting resolution to a muddling tale of misadventure. The set design of the third act is impressive, culminating in superfluous explosions and a happy ending for all of our heroes. If it’s an adventure you seek, pair up with the Spacehunter and dare to enter the Forbidden Zone.