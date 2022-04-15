Netflix announced today that a new Christina P comedy special is coming to bulk up its catalog. The comedian is hosting Mom Genes, another show in which she talks bluntly about motherhood and its false expectations. Across her career, P has found her niche by getting real about what it’s like being a mother – in a nutshell: heaven, but also fiery hell – and makes her audience laugh out loud as she describes experiences that you normally don’t hear people talking about.

In the special, P will also talk about marriage, and that should be a fun section since she’s married to another stand-up comedian, Tom Segura. So imagine what it's like to go through motherhood with a comedian while being a comedian yourself: Fun? A disaster? We’ll soon find out. Segura has hosted a slate of Netflix comedy specials as well, the latest (Ball Hog) having premiered in 2020.

P – which is short for Pazsitzky – has also hosted two other specials for Netflix, titled Mother Inferior and The Degenerates. The latter is a series in which P integrated an ensemble cast of comedians that talked about comedy itself, and it featured Donnell Rawlins, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, and others. In addition, P has made a point of talking openly and in detail about motherhood and marriage: she hosts the Your Mom’s House podcast with her husband and Where My Moms At?, another podcast in which she invites mothers to talk about their personal experiences raising kids.

Later this month, P is slated to take part in Netflix’s comedy festival Netflix is a Joke, the streamer’s mega-event that is set to bring together an unbelievably large amount of actors and comedians to host shows, provide live tapings, music, and table reads. P will participate in the Amy Schumer & Friends section, which is set to take place at the Hollywood Paladium and also features Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Janelle James, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein, and Jaye McBride.

Given P’s participation in the festival, Mom Genes is the perfect tie-in to the event, considering that the special is premiering, appropriately, on Mother’s Day, which is also the last day of Netflix is a Joke. So, fans of Christina P can get an extra dose of the comedian as soon as the event is over.

Netflix premieres Mom Genes on May 8. A trailer for the stand-up comedy special is yet to be unveiled. In the meantime, check out the poster for the special below:

