The horror genre is often the perfect home for tackling the anxieties of motherhood and all that comes with it throughout its various stages, from Rosemary's Baby to The Babadook. Now, a new film featuring Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire is tackling the darker side of becoming a mom in the months after birth and Collider can exclusively share the official trailer. Simply titled Mom, the feature centers on a mother who's falling apart at the seams postpartum when a horrific incident causes her family, including her husband, to abandon her. In her loneliness, she's increasingly haunted by a malevolent entity that recreates her darkest moments to no end. However, the trailer leaves it ambiguous whether the being is real or entirely in her head.

Initially, Meredith (Hampshire) and her husband Jared (François Arnaud, who also appeared in Schitt's Creek) seem like a happy couple as they take pictures and fawn over their baby boy, but it becomes clear quickly that Jared is far more ready to be a parent than his wife. Postpartum depression has set in and the obsessive thoughts about whether she's a bad mother keep her up at night. When her behavior starts getting more threatening toward the child, however, she heads to therapy where her avoidant behavior toward the baby is laid bare. Meredith's voice questioning "Am I a bad mother?" continues to ring throughout the trailer as the thoughts turn into monstrous visions of her baby grown into a young boy and a long-haired entity looming over him. Despite urgings, her family doesn't help, and her descent only continues, implying that the incident that left her isolated was her own doing.

Mom marks the feature directorial debut of Adam O’Brien, who has built a reputation as an award-winning short filmmaker with titles like Banshee and A Little Off the Top. He's also known for helming segments in a few horror anthology flicks like Nightmare Radio: The Night Stalker and Zombieworld. Alongside him, Philip Kalin-Hajdu took up writing duties for the first time since 2017's Game of Death and served as producer. He adds some solid horror credentials of his own coming off 2023's critically acclaimed The Sacrifice Game.

'Mom' Has Been Hailed as a Postpartum Nightmare

O'Brien took his debut film to Glasgow FrightFest last year, where it earned high marks overall from critics, particularly for the performance of Hampshire. It hasn't come away from the festival circuit empty-handed either, with its director and star scoring Jury Awards at the Hellifax Horror Fest. For Hampshire, this latest project was her second genre film in 2024 alone, with the other being Caitlin Cronenberg's thriller Humane. Since her time with the Rose family ended in 2020, she's taken on a wide variety of roles ranging from the Adrien Brody-led EPIX series Chappelwaite to Jake Johnson's directorial debut Self-Reliance and, more recently, Prime Video's The Rig, which just debuted its second season. Joining her in Mom was a strong supporting duo in The Borgias alum Arnaud and Sweet Tooth and Cocaine Bear star Christian Convery.

Mom will enjoy a limited run in theaters beginning February 7 before arriving on digital/VOD platforms on February 11. Check out the trailer above.