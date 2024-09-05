It's always interesting to see actors playing other actors, but this type of movie gets a whole other layer depending on the aspect that the story chooses to focus on. In 1981, Faye Dunaway (Chinatown, Bonnie and Clyde) accepted the challenge of playing a screen legend from the Golden Age of Hollywood: Joan Crawford. However, Mommie Dearest is pretty far from your typical biopic, as it depicts the highly toxic relationship between the actor and her daughter Christina Crawford.

Directed by Frank Perry (Compromising Positions), Mommie Dearest is extremely graphic in its depiction of domestic violence, and features several scenes in which Crawford voluntarily causes trauma in her small child. The movie makes it seem that Crawford's diva behavior extended far beyond the movie sets, and that she had a narcissistic relationship with her daughter in which the girl was frequently exposed to threats, verbal abuse and physical violence. The worst part is that the movie is based on Christina's own autobiography and exposé, also titled Mommie Dearest.

The drama of Mommie Dearest wasn't exclusive to when the cameras were rolling, though. At the time of the release and in the years following, several reports surfaced of Dunaway not being professional during filming, as well as "screaming and yelling at the crew members." The screenplay also underwent several rewrites and suffered last-minute changes in direction and in the lead role — Anne Bancroft (The Graduate) was originally attached to play the title role.

How Was Mommie Dearest Received?

Mommie Dearest became a cult classic, but for all the wrong reasons. The movie's acting was so over the top that it ended up becoming an involuntary comedy, and its ultimate role in the history of cinema was becoming a reference to campy stories. Needless to say, whatever message the movie wanted to convey ended up getting lost, the abuse that it depicted was perceived as gratuitous and pointless, and it is frequently cited as the movie that ruined Dunaway's career.

The reviews were also not very favorable. Famous critic Roger Ebert gave Mommie Dearest one star out of four and wrote that he couldn't "imagine who would want to subject themselves to this movie." Ebert called it "a painful experience" and pointed out that "the movie makes no attempt to draw psychological insights from the life of its Joan Crawford." The movie holds a 48% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

