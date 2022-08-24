A new transgressive fantasy by acclaimed writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour titled Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon has recently received an official trailer. The film will tell the story of a young woman with powers who escapes from a mental institution and links up with a grifting single mother. Kate Hudson plays the single mother, while Jun Jong Seo, Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein, and Evan Whitten round out the rest of the cast.

The frenetic trailer opens with the title character making a bold escape from a mental institute while the film's voyeuristic cinematography is showcased. Our lead character aimlessly wanders around the city of New Orleans until hustler and single mom Bonnie takes her under her wing. Mona Lisa soon reveals that she escaped the institute using her mind. Mona Lisa and Bonnie seem to go on a neon-lit adventure through the wild city, with a detective hot on their trail. The first trailer for Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon indicates that the film will be humorous and disturbing like Amirpour's previous work, but it may even be a bit heartwarming as well.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon made its world premiere last September at the Venice International Film Festival to fairly positive reviews, with the film currently holding a fresh rating of 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is rated R by the MPA for language throughout, sexual material and some violence. In addition to being written and directed by Amirpour, the upcoming fantasy thriller is produced by Birdman producer John Lesher, as well as Dylan Weathered, Adam Mirels, and Robbie Mirels.

Image via Saban

Amirpour's debut film, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, was described as "the first Iranian vampire western." That film was universally acclaimed and Amirpour was hailed as "the next Tarantino" by Vice Creative Director Eddy Moretti. Amirpour's sophomore film effort, The Bad Batch, had the honor of winning the Special Jury prize when it premiered at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival. The Bad Batch is a dystopian love story featuring cannibals and stars Jason Momoa and Suki Waterhouse. Amirpour has two other upcoming projects up her sleeve, which are a female-led remake of Cliffhanger, and Please Give Me You, which supposedly stars Chloë Grace Moretz.

Saban will release Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon in theaters, digitally, and on demand on September 30. Check out the official trailer below: