The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes viewers on an adventure into the world of monsters and their mysteries.

A new photo op at Brazil's CCXP will allow fans to literally walk in Godzilla's footsteps.

The series follows the character Lee Shaw as he unravels the secrets of monsters and the organization Monarch, and the addition of Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell adds excitement and star power to the series.

Apple TV+'s latest science-fiction smash hit takes the stage at this week's CCXP in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters fans can grab a sneak peek at the latest addition to Legendary's Monsterverse. Guests can visit a dig site where they'll stand in the footsteps of Titans — quite literally. The booth offers the following description of the world into which fans will journey as they track the history of Monarch.

Step into 1954 with Monarch, where myth meets science, past meets present, and legends leave their mark. Before you begin, set aside what you think you know. How else can you confront something that defies explanation? What you'll discover isn't just any footprint; it's evidence of a giant among giants - the King of Monsters, Godzilla. Three weeks ago, in the muddy fields of Indonesia, Dr. Keiko Miura and William Randa, with assistance from Lieutenant Lee Shaw, captured this impression just moments before monsoon rains washed it away. Enter this top-secret space not as a spectator, but as an explorer. Uncover the truth, journey into the unknown, and share your findings with the world. Welcome to the adventure.

What is 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' About?

Image via Apple TV+

Starring both Kurt Russell and his son, Wyatt Russell, the series follows their character Lee Shaw at various stages of his life. The introduction of Shaw, sought by Monarch after the monster battle depicted in Gareth Edwards' Godzilla, gives viewers a character with numerous secrets. In a world recently awakened to the reality of monsters, the organization, dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of these creatures, takes center stage. Tasked with trying to understand why monsters like Godzilla behave the way that they do, Monarch plays a pivotal role in uncovering the newfound truths about these colossal beings, as humanity grapples with the revelation that monsters are indeed real.

Series director Matt Shakman recently told Collider about his excitement at being able to add Kurt and Wyatt to the series — and that he believed Kurt was a perfect fit, with the actor and Godzilla both icons of the big screen in the United States.

"Also, it's such a unique fit because Kurt Russell stars in all the movies I love, and since I was a kid, I've been watching him on screen. The idea of Kurt Russell plus Godzilla just feels absolutely, 100% right. He occupies the same awesome space. Then the fact that Wyatt could work so beautifully as the young version of that same character, it just was serendipity, you know, things that we couldn't have planned that the fates made possible for us."

Monarch: Legacy of Monster drops new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+. Check out the images below and stay tuned for more news out of CCXP.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl, Mari Yamamoto, Kurt Russell, Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure Seasons 1

