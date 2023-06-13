Following the success of the 2021 film, Godzilla vs. Kong, Legendary Television proposed a live-action spinoff series to follow in Godzilla’s massive footsteps. In January 2022, Apple TV+ negotiated and ultimately won the bid for the MonsterVerse project, giving it an immediate green light. Starting with the 2014 film Godzilla, Legendary’s MonsterVerse now has four films, including Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and of course, Godzilla vs. Kong. This series will be the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse. As of right now, there are currently 36 films in the Godzilla franchise and 12 films in the King Kong franchise. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be a joint-venture production between Legendary Television, Safehouse Pictures, and Toho, as a part of the shared fictional universe. Created by Matt Fraction and Chris Black, the 10-episode series will be released on Apple TV+ with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directing the first two episodes.

When Does Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Come Out?

An official release date for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has not been set but it’s looking like the series will be slated for a 2024 release.

Where Will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Stream?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be available to stream on Apple TV+. The series will likely air episodes weekly, much like many of Apple TV+'s other original programming.

Is There a Trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

There are no trailers yet, but the show is still in production. Filming began in July 2022, with a two-week shoot in Japan last August, so we likely won’t get to see a trailer until later this year or early in 2024. However, in August 2023, Apple did unveil a first look at the series through a series of photos.

Who Is in the Cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

Starring in the new series is father and son combo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. The Russells will actually be playing the older and younger versions of the same character, Army officer LeeShaw, with the series being set over the course of 50 years. Kurt Russell is best known for his early work with movies such as The Thing, Big Trouble In Little China, and Tango & Cash, but he starred most recently as Ego in Marvel’s What If…? animated series, Mr. Nobody in F9: The Fast Saga, and jolly old St. Nick in both of The Christmas Chronicles movies. His son, Wyatt Russell, was a major scene-stealer in the 2018 genre film Overlord and has been building his career since his first appearance as “orphan boy” in his father’s 1996 film Escape from L.A.

Kiersey Clemons (Dope) and Anders Holm (Workaholics) are also confirmed to have joined the cast list, with Clemons playing a character named May. Holm’s role has yet to be released. Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown) will also be involved in this project as a character named Tim. Tippett has recently appeared in the Christmas comedy-musical Spirited as well as the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

Mari Yamamoto will star as a character named Keiko. The Japanese actress worked on the script and in the continuity department for the recent drama series, Tokyo Vice, but is best known for her portrayal of Hana in Pachinko. Another Pachinko alum joining the cast is Anna Sawai, who will play a character named Cate. Ren Watabe will also make an appearance as a character named Kentaro.

French actress Elisa Lasowski (Versailles) will be playing a character named Duvall. Fluent in five different languages (French, English, German, Dutch, and Spanish), Lasowski’s character is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing additions to the cast.

What Will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Be About?

The general concept of the show follows in the wake of a battle between Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in San Francisco. Faced with the new reality that multiple monsters actually exist in the world, one family has to uncover secrets that link them to a mysterious government organization known as “Monarch.”

There have been direct references to Monarch in the previous film installments of the MonsterVerse, such as Sally Hawkins’ character, Dr. Vivienne Graham, in Godzilla, John Goodman’s character, Bill Randa, in Kong: Skull Island, Vera Farmiga’s character, Dr. Emma Russell, in Godzilla: King of Monsters, and Alexander Skarsgård’s character, Dr. Nathan Lind in Godzilla vs. Kong. Throughout the franchise, the organization has been devoted to studying and learning from the giant creatures, sometimes at the risk of others.

The official synopsis for the series via Apple reads:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Who Is Making Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

As previously mentioned Matt Fraction and Chris Black are the creators of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters with Black serving as showrunner. Fraction is most known for his work as a comic-book writer, known for writing runs on Hawkeye, The Invincible Iron Man, Uncanny X-Men, and The Immortal Iron Fist. Chris Black is most known for serving as a writer on successful series such as Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Matt Shakman, most known for directing WandaVision, will direct the first two episodes of the series.

Shakman, Fraction, and Black will also serve as executive producers on the series alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tory Tunnell (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Andrew Colville (Severance), and Toho's Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita.

Where Can You Watch The Previous MonsterVerse Films?

Godzilla (2014) - This movie is the most recent Godzilla reboot, focusing on how the apex predator emerged from a dormant state deep below the ocean off the coast of Japan in the 1950s. The 2014 film stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) - Set in 1973, the second installment in the MonsterVerse explores the impact of the Vietnam War and how the bombs roused a (previously dormant) species of giant reptiles on a remote island in the South Pacific Ocean. These reptiles killed off all but one gargantuan gorilla: Kong. This movie stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Jing Tian.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) - Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to the 2014 Godzilla and follows the aftermath of the world learning that there are other giant creatures known as “Titans,” that use cities as their stomping grounds as a result of human activities causing harm to the earth. The sequel stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, and Sally Hawkins.

Godzilla vs Kong (2021) - This movie features the highly-anticipated battle between Godzilla and Kong. The two Titans are on a warpath against each other, only to discover they might have to set aside their dispute to take down an even bigger (man-made) threat. The crossover film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry.

