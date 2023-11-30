The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters receives positive feedback for its action-packed scenes and strong performances from its lead actors, Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell.

The series continues the story from the 2014 film Godzilla and focuses on the father-and-son dynamic between Lee Shaw, portrayed by Kurt and Wyatt Russell.

Both actors express their excitement and challenge in playing the same character across different time periods, ensuring consistency in the character's development and portrayal on screen.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has begun its run on Apple TV+ to bright notices, both for its kaiju-sized action, as well as the performance of its lead actors. A follow-up to the 2014 film Godzilla, which was helmed by director Gareth Edwards, the series picks up right after the epic showdown between Godzilla and the Titans that left San Francisco in ruins. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell share the role of Lee Shaw, with Wyatt portraying Shaw during his younger years as he joins Monarch in its early stages.

Meanwhile, Kurt takes on the role of the present-day Shaw, applying the knowledge he acquired in the 1950s when Monarch was established to study Godzilla and other Titans. The dynamic between the father-and-son duo has been explored in previous roles, but the casting decision to have them both portray the same character adds a particularly intriguing element.

For the pair, it was certainly a new experience, and a challenge that they were both excited by, as both Kurt and Wyatt explained to Collider's Steve Weintraub following a special screening of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Wyatt Russell was keen to avoid falling into caricatures, noting that as long as they knew where the character would end up at the finale of the series, then they could be consistent with the tone and personality of Shaw on screen.

"It was a challenge," said Wyatt. "It was a really fun challenge to try and meet because you can't hit the nail on the head with certain things, and go, “We're gonna do this. We're gonna raise our left eyebrow just like this, right?” You're not gonna do that. But what we all wanted to make sure was as long as the architecture of the character was in a place where you knew where you were going at the end of the show, that was gonna inform who Lee was and who Lee became, then you could just play the reality of the scene, which is something that we both stand by as ways of being as actors."

Another feature Wyatt noted was the addition of neat transitions and face morphing, which allowed for the two time periods to blend neatly into one: "Just play the scene and it will come across as the same person because, well, we do have the same genetics. [Laughs] But there were some really cool things that everybody came up with, like there's some face blending things and interesting things that you'll see throughout the show that I think were really well placed and planned and helped sell that well."

Kurt Russell added that the pair understood the character was one and the same, and that the throughline had to be present in order for the character to work properly on the screen.

We understood that the one character that was gonna connect the times was Lee Shaw, so you had to connect him. You could never make the mistake of becoming father and son. We looked out for that.

Where Can I See 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters streams weekly on Apple TV+.

