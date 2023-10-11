The world's most famous kaiju is ready to roar onto the small screen, as Apple TV+ and Legendary Television have unveiled the first poster for their Godzilla television spinoff, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series will star father-and-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell as they battle over the generations with the infamous atomic reptile and a band of other monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be spun off of Legendary and Warner Bros.' 2014 film Godzilla, which rebooted the franchise and launched the creation of a shared cinematic universe. Following the events of the film, the show "tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," according to a synopsis from Apple. "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

The poster prominently features a roaring Godzilla, as well as Lee Shaw, who is played in different eras by the Russells. The poster additionally features the show's other cast members. This includes Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, Anders Holm, Ren Watabe and Mari Yamamoto. A prior teaser trailer from Apple showed off some of the high-octane action that can be expected from the series.

Image via Apple TV+

Godzilla is Making a Major Hollywood Comeback

Ever since the 2014 film, Godzilla has featured prominently as part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which also includes films such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. While the reptile may be limited to television for Monarch, he will be seen on the big screen in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, reuniting the titular monsters with each other.

Monarch was co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. The series comes from Legendary and is executive produced by Black, Fraction and Matt Shakman alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce for Toho, the original creators of Godzilla.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 17, 2023.