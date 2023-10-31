The Big Picture Collider is partnering with Apple TV+ to give readers in Los Angeles a chance to see the first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on the big screen, followed by a Q&A with the director and executive producers.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes place in the world of Legendary's Monsterverse. Check out Collider's Godzilla and Monsterverse watch guides, provided below.

To enter for a chance to win tickets to the screening, readers can provide their email address through the provided link and indicate if they would like to bring a guest. Winners will be contacted prior to November 15.

Collider is thrilled to announce we have a Titan-sized screening coming up, Los Angeles! We’ve partnered with Apple TV+ to offer our readers a very special opportunity to see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episodes 1 and 2 on a big screen in a theater ahead of its streaming premiere on Apple TV+. Not only is this a rare chance to see Godzilla towering over you, but Matt Shakman, director of Episodes 1 and 2, and executive producers Matt Fraction and Chris Black, who also serves as showrunner, will be joining Collider’s Steve Weintraub following the screening for a Q&A! Read on for details on how to enter for your chance to win tickets!

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, takes place in the aftermath of the leveling of San Francisco in Godzilla (2014) and in the 1950s. In a post-Titan world, two siblings, played by Ren Watabe and Anna Sawai, must come together to uncover the secrets of their father, who may have a connection to the mysterious organization, Monarch. The further they dig, the more entangled their lives will become with the world of monsters. Their discoveries lead them to Officer Lee Shaw – played by both Kurt Russell in the present day and Wyatt Russell as a young Shaw in the '50s – the one man who may have the answers they seek and the power to unravel Monarch. The show spans three generations to explore the ways these Earth-shattering events can have a ripple effect throughout our lives. The series also stars Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Episodes 1 and 2 Screening Details

The screening of Monarch Episodes 1 and 2 will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at AMC Century City, starting at 7pm. If you live in Los Angeles or have the means to get there, all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the episodes’ director, Matt Shakman, and executive producersChris Black and Matt Fraction. You may know Fraction’s work from comics like Hawkeye , Uncanny X-Men, The Invincible Iron Man, and more. Black is most known for his writing on series like Severance, Desperate Housewives, and Star Trek: Enterprise, while Shakman has directed for WandaVision, Game of Thrones, and tons more, including Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Needless to say, you don’t want to miss out on this dynamic trio’s Q&A!

Where Does ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Fit in Legendary’s Monsterverse?

Inspired by Toho’s original iconic film, Godzilla (1954), which spurred a decades-spanning franchise, there have been many films, television series, and comics to explore the kaiju or Titans. Beginning in 2014, Legendary joined the fray with their Monsterverse in Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, followed by Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Michael Dougherty), Godzilla vs. Kong (Adam Wingard), and Wingard’s forthcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In Monarch, this lore is continued in Apple TV’s 10-episode series that focuses on a family whose lives are deeply interwoven with the existence of monsters, and it all takes place within the Monsterverse. In an interview with Collider, Shakman explained how creators Black and Fraction developed the storyline:

“They created this version of the show, and they worked hand in hand with Legendary because there's a lot of mythology to wrap our heads around. They very carefully constructed a show that could work within the existing mythology of the films we've seen and the films we're going to see. To be able to tell a story in multiple timelines requires being really thoughtful about how all those things will intersect. The show is about legacy. You know, we begin with a big gesture towards some of the things you've seen before. I don't want to ruin or spoil anything, but everything sort of comes from that moment. It's about many generations grappling with a world with monsters, both the good things and the bad things. So, just carefully working within the existing mythology and expanding it wherever we could.”

How to Get ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on the chance to see these episodes early. Again, the screening will begin at 7pm. We’ll contact the winners in the days leading up to November 15, so keep an eye out!