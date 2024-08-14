The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is moving production to Queensland, Australia for Season 2, bringing in jobs and revenue for the state.

Critics praise the series for its unique storytelling style and potential for continued success in the monster genre.

Queensland has a history of hosting monster productions, making it a fitting location for the series' next installment.

As per Variety, it has been officially confirmed that a major change is happening to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in time for Season 2's production, with shooting moving from British Columbia in Canada to Queensland, Australia. Helped by state subsidiaries, funded by a government keen on major productions helping to bring film tourism to the country, the series is set to generate the state more than $76 million. Speaking via Variety, Queensland’s Minister for the Arts, Leeanne Enoch, said of the news:

"It’s been a blockbuster year for screen production in Queensland and the Miles Government is proud to welcome this significant series to the sunshine state. Season two of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ will provide jobs for around 1,000 local cast and crew. It’s a big boost for small businesses who will help deliver the production—everything from accommodation, medical services and catering to security, transport and wardrobe supplies."

This all comes following the success of the series' first outing, which drew plenty of praise from both the public and critics. Many have already noted the potential for the series to continue based on the sometimes pensive narrative style of Season 1, compared to other monster stories of this ilk. This led to wide applause when Season 2 was announced by Apple in April 2024. One such critic who noted the show's potential was Collider's Chase Hutchinson, who said:

"While Monarch: Legacy of Monsters may test the patience of those just looking for giant creatures to fight each other, there's plenty of potential to what the series is getting at. Plus, Russell is as good a person as any to hold the stage while Godzilla waits in the wings. For now, the show seems relatively confident in letting its story have room to breathe and not getting too caught up in connections to the broader universe. There are some clunky narrative hiccups here and there, though Monarch: Legacy of Monsters never lets that hold it back for too long. What its own legacy will turn out to be is still a mystery, but it's one worth exploring along with the characters."

Queensland is No Stranger to Monster Productions

Queensland is certainly no stranger to this sort of move, with other massive monster movies made under the Legendary Entertainment banner having already been produced there. The likes of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Kong: Skull Island have all found the vast landscape of Queensland to be the perfect setting for a mammoth showdown, with the promising potential of a bigger and bolder Monarch Season 2 perhaps making a wise move over to Australia.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl , Mari Yamamoto , Kurt Russell , Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

