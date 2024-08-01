The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is officially in production, following the success of its freshman season on Apple TV+.

The series follows a brother and sister uncovering their family's ties to a secretive organization with connections to Hollow Earth.

Possible storylines for the new season include exploring Skull Island, the origins of King Kong, and the corruption of Monarch.

There has never been a better time to be a Kaiju fan, as the Monster-verse is continually expanding its collection with new shows and films like Godzilla: Minus One. Among other new projects to bring more Kaiju action-packed tales our way is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The Apple TV series premiered in the fall of last year, and tracked the creation of Monarch in the past and its corruption into the present day. The series impressed in its freshman season, earning it a second renewal on the streamer. Now, it has been revealed that production on the second season of the Monstervers series is officially underway.

The cast for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is headlined by Shōgun star, Anna Sawai, who plays Cate Randa. Behind the scenes photos shared by Sawai and her co-star, Joe Tippett, who portrays Tim, confirm that filming on a new season has started. The images showcase some of the show's returning stars, including Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, and Takehiro Hira alongside the previously mentioned duo of Sawai and Tippett. Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by showrunners Chris Black and Matt Fraction, Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the character, Godzilla, will have Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive producing on their behalf alongside Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind. The first season ended with Keiko, Cate, and May successfully escaping from Hollow Earth. Plotlines for the second season remain firmly under the wraps as of this moment.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows a pair of siblings as they seek to uncover their family's ties with Monarch, a secretive organization with deep connections to the legendary creatures from Hollow Earth. Set in 2015 after the cataclysmic battle between Godzilla and the Titans that laid waste to San Francisco, the first season utilized flashbacks, jumping between timelines from 1959 to 2014. The siblings soon uncover a web of secrets spanning decades and generations and involving Army officer Lee Shaw, portrayed by father-son duo, Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell.

Where Might A Second Season Lead?

There are a number of possible storylines a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters might explore. A deep dive analysis of Skull Island, the origins of King Kong, and his reason for choosing to live there is one that might be worth exploring. How exactly Monarch deteriorated to become a cesspool of corruption is yet another worthy angle. No matter the case, series co-creator Chris Black has teased that the coming season of the kaiju series will be bigger than its first, saying:

"It's going to be great. We're really excited and just so thrilled to have the opportunity to come back and keep telling this story. I think if you watched the season finale, and you get to the end of the season finale, I think you know what the teaser is."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is streaming now on Apple TV+. Currently, there’s no release date announced for the upcoming second season. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023

