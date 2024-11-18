Audiences are one step closer to finding out what will happen to Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) and May (Kiersey Clemons). Apple TV+ has announced that the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has begun filming. It's been almost a year since these characters were introduced on television, but the streaming platform is getting ready to launch yet another installment of the show that takes place in the same universe as Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island. The creatures who will appear in the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters remain under wraps. Time will tell how the new episodes will lay the path for the future of the franchise.

The first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters took place after the events of Godzilla. The first movie in the MonsterVerse captured the romance between Ford (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen) as they tried to survive the presence of the titular monster. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters took a different approach to this reality. Cate and Kentaro (Ren Watanabe) wanted to find out what happened to their missing father and what was the case's connection to the Monarch organization. The resulting mystery would lead to the discovery of more monsters and more trouble.

The premise of the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters remains a mystery, taking into account how the first installment came to a close with how Kong approached the team. While audiences know how the giant star from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is friendly, the creature itself doesn't know the protagonists of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are good guys. Chris Black and Matt Fraction developed the spinoff for television. The series was renewed by Apple TV+ when the first installment premiered, showing how confident Apple TV+ felt about this new journey into the MonsterVerse.

What's Next for the MonsterVerse?

Close

The second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters isn't the only project in the MonsterVerse currently in development. After Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned $571 million at the global box office, Legendary Pictures decided that a new theatrical installment of the franchise is necessary. David Callaham will write the screenplay for the upcoming sequel. The artist wrote drafts for Godzilla a decade ago. The latest movie in the MosterVerse will roar on the big screen on March 26, 2027.

A release date for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters hasn't been announced by Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.