The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a new Apple TV+ series that expands the Monsterverse franchise and takes place before the 2014 Godzilla film. A second season could be on the cards if fans want to keep watching.

The creative team behind the series expressed optimism for future seasons, stating that they love the characters and the world they've created. A large enough interest could lead to multiple seasons.

The success of the Monsterverse franchise and the positive reception to Godzilla vs. Kong have set the stage for the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series. The team poured their heart and soul into the first season and hopes that viewers will love it and want more.

For as long as humans have walked the earth, monsters have been a recurring feature in the stories we tell. In the age of modern storytelling, none has quite captivated our collective imaginations like the fierce, powerful creatures that have graced Monsterverse films over the years. As part of a move to expand the franchise beyond its usual itinerary of blockbuster films, Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has stepped with its first season. The series might expand the Monsterverse beyond a single season, however, that decision will be down to the fans, according to the series' creative team.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters builds on decades-long work done on bringing Godzilla to life, and the current Apple TV+ series takes place before the original 2014 Godzilla film, which birthed Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Series executive producer Matt Fraction has hinted that a second season could be on the cards provided "people want to keep watching." Speaking with The Direct, Fraction's comments were optimistic, highlighting that the show was not planned as a limited series. "Well, it wasn't designed as a limited series," he said. "We certainly love the characters and playing in the world. And if we are so lucky and so fortunate, I think we could keep going for as long as people want to keep watching, quite honestly.” Another executive producer on the series, Tony Tunnell echoed Fraction's sentiments, highlighting that a large enough interest in the series could see Legacy of Monsters expand to multiple seasons. "We love the story that we told this season. And we hope that people will show up. And you know, if they do in droves, and then hopefully, it'll give us an opportunity to tell more."

The Monsterverse franchise has been a success over the years, with Godzilla vs. Kong setting global box office records even during the pandemic. Now with entire season to feast one, other members of the creative team hope people like the series, and want more. “We poured our heart and soul into this season. We love it," director Matt Shakman, who helmed the first two episodes of Season 1, also said regarding a renewal. "We're so proud of it. We hope people love it. If I could knock on some wood, I would hate to talk about future seasons until people have a chance to watch this one. And hopefully, they love it.”

More MUTOs Depends on Fans

Close

The Chris Black and Fraction developed series picks up after the battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs, and it chronicles two siblings' journey to uncover their family's connection to the secretive Monarch organization - a human organization whose members are some of the world's leading experts on Titans or Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms (MUTOs). Creator and showrunner Black simply hangs renewal hopes on fans, "I mean, it's kind of really up to the viewers and the fans. We hope that they respond to the story that, what we're telling, [and] that they'll want to see more" later adding, "if we're lucky, two seasons, three seasons--whatever we're lucky enough to get.”