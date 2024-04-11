The Big Picture Apple TV+ renews Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season and plans multiple spinoff series within the Monsterverse franchise.

Apple TV+ has confirmed the renewal of its Monsterverse series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, for a second season, following a positive reception globally. Alongside this announcement, Apple TV+ revealed a new agreement with Legendary Entertainment that not only includes the series' second season but also plans for multiple spinoff series within the franchise. The upcoming season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by showrunners Chris Black and Matt Fraction, Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt, and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team," Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, said. "We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse."

What is 'Monarch' About?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters dives deep into the aftermath of the cataclysmic battle between Godzilla and the Titans that laid waste to San Francisco, revealing to the world that monsters are indeed real. The series follows two siblings as they delve into their family's ties with Monarch, a secretive organization with deep connections to these legendary creatures. Their journey leads them to uncover secrets spanning three generations, involving Army officer Lee Shaw, portrayed by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, in a narrative that speeds through the 1950s and decades later, revealing Monarch's vulnerabilities to Shaw's knowledge.

Since its inception with Godzilla in 2014, Legendary’s Monsterverse has evolved into a colossal narrative universe, grossing over $2 billion globally across its cinematic ventures, including Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the recent blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The New Empire is currently playing in theatres and has already grossed a colossal $380 million worldwide, and is tracking at 40% more than the 2014 film, which indicates there's still massive demand for kaiju-smashing shenanigans. Now, with the news that the MonsterVerse is expanding, fans can look forward to more Titan-sized action on the small screen as well as in multiplexes.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is streaming now on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming second season.