The Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, helped expand the MonsterVerse, and emerged as a spectacular hit with audiences and critics in its first season. Fresh off an award-laden year, series star Anna Sawai, who plays Cate Randa, revealed in a post on social media that the highly anticipated second season of the monster show had wrapped. The show's production company, Legendary Television, has since confirmed the news, taking to social media as well, and sharing a new image that shows some of the main cast on set.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, after an impressive first season, currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% score from reviewers and a 77% rating from general audiences. Should the upcoming season maintain such scores, audiences are certainly in for yet another exciting season. The new image, shared by Legendary Television, features the Emmy-winning Shōgun actress, Sawai (Cate), alongside her on-screen family, Ren Watabe (Kentaro), Takehiro Hira (Hiroshi Randa), and Kiersey Clemons (May). The image also captures part of a ruined Monarch base with several Apex Cybernetics-branded trucks surrounding the base. These images are similar to those shared by the production company last year, as season 2 continues to tease some level of destruction to come.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Will Continue to Expand

The first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters followed Cate Randa (Sawai) and her brother Kentaro (Watabe) as they sort to uncover the truth behind their family's deep ties to Monarch, the secret organization that is charged with tracking the legendary kaiju creatures, also known as Titans like Godzilla. As their search deepens, they cross paths with Lee Shaw (played by father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), a former military officer whose past held the key to Monarch’s true purpose and that of the Randa family. Season 1 ended with Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw sacrificing himself to save Cate, May, and Keiko (Mari Yamamoto). His sacrifice enabled them to escape Axis Mundi in the Operation Hourglass vehicle.

Given Kurt Russell's prominent role in the first season, it'll be interesting to see how the show copes without him. Looking ahead to the new season, Sawai, in a previous interview with Collider's Nate Richard in the Virtual Press Room at the SAG Awards earlier this year, offered some hints regarding what audiences might expect. The actress' comments read:

"I don't know if I'm allowed to tease anything at this point, but I think I can say we go on a huge journey, we go in different directions, we lose some people, and we find some new people, I think that's kind of it, but it's very exciting."

Besides the aforementioned cast members, Season 1 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars Anders Holm as Bill, Joe Tippett as Tim, and Elisa Lasowski as Duvall. Rounding off the cast are Takehiro Hira as Hiroshi, Qyoko Kudo as Emiko, Christopher Heyerdahl as General Puckett, and Mirelly Taylor as Natalia. Season 1 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Stay tuned for more updates on Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.