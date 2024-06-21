The Big Picture Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters with Kurt Russell is coming back for a bigger second season.

The series delves into family ties with Monarch, revealing generational secrets across timelines.



The cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, and more.

It’s a great time to be a Kaiju fan, the Monster-verse is expanding with a number of movies and series with exciting storylines and lots of action. Among them is Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, starring father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. The series proved to be a hit for the streamer and got a swift renewal after the first season concluded on a high note. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season, details of which are being kept tightly under wraps. Nonetheless, series co-creator Chris Black recently teased that the next season of the kaiju series will be bigger than its sophomore season.

Set in the aftermath of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, the first season follows one family's journey to uncover a legacy linking them to the Monarch and expectations from next season are very high. Speaking of the continuation of the story, Black revealed to Screen Rant that Season 2 is "going to be big." He added,

"It's going to be great. We're really excited and just so thrilled to have the opportunity to come back and keep telling this story. I think if you watched the season finale, and you get to the end of the season finale, I think you know what the teaser is."

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Was a Massive Hit

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows a pair of siblings as they delve into their family's ties with Monarch, a secretive organization with deep connections to the legendary creatures. Their quest leads them to uncover generational secrets involving Army officer Lee Shaw. The series is set in 2015, one year after Godzilla's re-emergence, and jumps between timelines from 1959 to 2014. The series spanning decades was an instant hit among fans, earning an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. It was acclaimed for its storytelling, performances, and taking a deep dive into the monster world. If the series finale is anything go by the next season will be one to watch out for.

Season 1 cast includes Anna Sawai as Cate, Kiersey Clemons as May, Ren Watabe as Kentaro, Mari Yamamoto as Keiko, Anders Holm as Bill, Joe Tippett as Tim, Wyatt and Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw, and Elisa Lasowski as Duvall. Further rounding off the cast are Takehiro Hira as Hiroshi, Qyoko Kudo as Emiko, Christopher Heyerdahl as General Puckett, and Mirelly Taylor as Natalia.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is streaming now on Apple TV+. Currently, there’s no release date announced for the upcoming second season. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl , Mari Yamamoto , Kurt Russell , Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

