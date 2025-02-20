The monsters are even closer now. After months of filming, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 has wrapped as revealed by series star Anna Sawai on her Instagram Stories. The actress posted a black-and-white image of herself with a generous smile. "And that's a wrap of Monarch S2!" a text overlay on the story read. The news comes over a year since the Season 1 finale and the show being renewed for Season 2 with several spin-offs in the works. Monarch Season 2 wrapping is the latest news about the show or its spin-offs.

The MonsterVerse has been going on strong for over ten years in various mediums and formats. The universe first began in 2014 with the feature film Godzilla, with a new film being released every two to three years to satisfy the neverending hunger for monster stories. The latest installment on the big screen was the Japan-produced Godzilla Minus One, which grossed over $110 million worldwide and won accolades across the board. Monarch is the universe's foray onto the small screen and was a resounding success. The series is set a year after the effects of Godzilla and explores three generations closely related to the MonsterVerse.

What We Know About 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 2

Image via: Anna Sawai on Instagram

Details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps. "I think if you watched the season finale, and you get to the end of the season finale, I think you know what the teaser is," said co-creator Chris Black, remaining reticent about the story but hinting at a bigger season. The season will also feature a new face, with Prey star Amber Midthunder joining as Isabel. She's described as an "intelligent and powerful businesswoman." Sawai previously teased (via TV Line) a more active Cate in Season 2, saying:

"I feel like Cate should have more agency. In Season 1, she is kind of the victim — thrown into it all and sometimes wanting to go back to her normal life. But after going down to Axis Mundi, she should come out as a different person. She’s seen stuff that she didn’t know before. They have answers and things to do now."

Apart from Sawai, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars Kiersey Clemons as May, Ren Watabe as Kentaro Randa, Mari Yamamoto as Dr. Keiko Miura, Anders Holm as Bill, Joe Tippett as Tim, Elisa Lasowski as Duvall, Wyatt Russell as Younger Lee Shaw, and Kurt Russell as Older Lee Shaw.

Catch up with the explosive first season on Apple TV+ before the second one debuts.