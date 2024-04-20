The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters needs to delve into its devolution through flashbacks.

The show must explore what happened to Skull Island and its changes.

Character connections will play a crucial role in expanding the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters lore.

With the stunning success of Godzilla: Minus One and the continued expanse of the Monsterverse over the past six months alone, the world appears to be Godzilla’s for the taking, but the season finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters teased a different direction. Just as the first season explored the creation of Monarch in the past and corruption in the present day, the second has the chance to fill those holes in the timeline and explore that devolution in detail.

Given the gaps in the timeline, there would be no one better to use for that exploration than James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) following their initial recruitment. The second season could truly go anywhere, but their combined return and that of Skull Island itself would not only be satisfying for the sake of continuity, but it would allow for interactions with previous characters, displaying the gradual transformation of both the island and Monarch itself.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl , Mari Yamamoto , Kurt Russell , Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

We Need to See 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Devolve

One of the things Monarch: Legacy of Monsters did so well was its use of flashbacks and present stories in tandem, allowing for events to be told from two parallel directions. During its foundation, Monarch already clashed with the military over its role as a scientific research organization, constantly struggling to receive funding from the government. Despite support being suspended after the failure of its expedition in the 1960s, Bill Randa (John Goodman) clearly has enough resources to lead his own exploration of Skull Island in the 1970s.

By the time the young Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell) returns from his fateful expedition after 20 years, Monarch has him institutionalized to cover up his survival, detailing a level of cooperation with the government we'd never seen before that point. Far from being either defunded or becoming obsolete, Monarch has maintained a secretive and paranoid aura and expanded into something that disgusts an older Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) from afar. Despite growing in size and influence, the organization has lost its way and has since become monopolized by political, military, and bureaucratic forces beyond its control.

Exploring the development of Monarch in recent decades would be the perfect way to keep the parallel nature of the storyline completely intact while also expanding the lore. Should they desire to continue exploring the Randa family and their impact on Monarch, the next season could give Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira) a larger role, observing the moral decline of the group through his eyes. Judging by the brief glimpse we have of him during the time period, Hiroshi has clearly been feeling disillusionment with the purpose of the organization that cost him his parents and stepfather. As Monarch shifts over the decades from an exploration group to a surveillance program, it raises the question of how much he could have been involved.

In 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,' Character Connections Are Never Far Away

Close

The Monsterverse has already featured multiple cliffhangers over the years, but one in particular still remains partially unresolved. After barely escaping from Skull Island, James and Mason have arguably become the most valuable information sources for Monarch and their recruitment could lead them to a variety of different paths. Uniquely for the kaiju genre, Monarch has done a solid job at developing its human characters, so it remains exciting to imagine what conflicts they will endure and what choices they will make during this time. Additionally, neither character has been mentioned in any of the films since then, meaning that their ending is wide open. Did they stay with Monarch for decades or did they leave after seeing what it has become? Granted, the Monsterverse has always had the habit of struggling with most of the main humans, but a television show like this has already shown the ability to explore them in greater depth.

By the 1980s and the 1990s, Monarch would likely be overseen by a younger generation, including Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins), who continue into the present. In the same way that Season 1 featured the younger version of Bill Randa, the new season could also do the same with other characters by detailing their influence upon Monarch, as well as their reactions to the various tragedies that the Titans have caused over the years. Regardless of whether past characters reappear, we've already seen the organization lose its focus on exploring the Hollow Earth in favor of simply containing the Titans already known to exist, and the change in policy could be the perfect breeding ground for conflict. As the last people to see Randa alive, James and Mason meeting Hiroshi in his prime would provide the chance to explore his grief surrounding the death of his father and give him another reason to question his purpose.

What Happened to Skull Island in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With the rise of Skar King in the most recent film, we now know more about the origins of King Kong and his species in Hollow Earth, which has been explicitly named as his own home. Given how crucial he was to the natural ecosystem of Skull Island, the Monsterverse needs an explanation as to why he was living there in the first place. Aside from the place of containment for Kong, Skull Island itself has rarely been explored since the original doomed mission, so a return might be warranted. The Hollow Earth is still an unexplored fantasy realm, but Skull Island might be the closest thing to a point of entrance.

In the forty years between the initial discovery of Skull Island and his fight against Godzilla, Monarch has gone from treating King Kong as a beast to be feared to a creature meant for study, which is ironic when one considers the dramatic improvement of the character. Similarly, the island itself has changed, from a place where humans are left hopelessly outmatched to one settled by governments and corporations. Detailing what happened to the island during that time would not only display the moral decline of Monarch, but also raise profound ethical questions about themes of environmental preservation.

Regardless of where they choose to go in the present day, Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has the perfect opportunity to explore more elements from its past and expand on its own lore in ways that might one day connect to future stories. The evolution of Skull Island itself is a mystery, but its decline matches that of Monarch for showing how we got to the present-day. Reintroducing these fan-favorite, older characters through flashbacks would not only let the show stick to its formula, but finish their own stories while creating new ones. Just as we saw the gradual devolution of Bill Randa into the man who leads a suicide mission to the island, it's time that we get to see the degrading of Skull Island and Monarch itself through the people who live to witness it themselves.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is available to watch on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+