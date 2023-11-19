Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The next installment of the MonsterVerse is finally here! Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters marks a departure from the usual blockbuster films to tell a story that weaves its way through the events of the films that came before, tying the lore together and continuing the story, while opening the doors for future MonsterVerse projects down the line.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is ambitious, and enthralling from the jump (the fact that it includes Godzilla in all his Kaiju glory is just an added bonus) but the story is expansive and told in a non-linear fashion, hopping back and forth in time which can lead to some understandable confusion. We’ll be breaking down all the most important timelines below, but the most crucial thing to remember is that father/son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell are playing the same person!

The Present Timeline is Set in 2015, One Year After 'Godzilla'

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters opens on Skull Island in 1973 with a quick John Goodman cameo as cryptozoologist Bill Randa. Randa records a video of himself speaking about his discoveries as he chucks a Monarch satchel into the ocean before a huge spider-like monster emerges. However, the bulk of the story occurs in 2015, one year after the events that unfolded in 2014’s Godzilla — known as “G-Day.”

After being in the eye of the storm during G-Day the year prior, we meet Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) on a flight out to Tokyo to put her missing (and assumed dead) father’s affairs in order. Still traumatized by the events in San Francisco — and the mysterious people marked with an “M” insignia that appeared in its aftermath — Cate is in for an unexpected PTSD trip as she witnesses all the safeguards Japan and preventatives put in place to prepare for another G-Day level event. However, her trauma only gets worse when she finds a family living in her father’s apartment. Turns out her dad, Hiroshi Randa, (Takehiro Hira) wasn’t the world’s most honest man and had another family in Tokyo that he kept secret from Cate and her mom.

Just as confused as Cate is her newfound half-brother, Kentaro Randa (Ren Watabe). Neither Cate nor Kentaro wants to believe the truth about their father or that they share any blood, but the evidence in photos and anecdotes makes for indisputable proof. After a jarring G-Day drill that dredges up difficult memories for Cate, Kentaro begrudgingly shows her their father’s office. Kentaro is convinced their father worked on software for satellites, but Cate remains unsure. Her gut turns out to be right as she swiftly uncovers a wall safe and miraculously unlocks it. Slowly but surely our timelines begin to converge as the bag locked away in the safe is the same bag Bill threw into the ocean in '73. It’s also marked by the same insignia Cate saw back in San Francisco — Monarch.

Kentaro enlists the help of a friend (whom he seemingly has some unresolved history with) named May (Kiersey Clemons) to help decrypt the contents of the Monarch bag and stumbles upon a photo of their grandmother, Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), standing in a massive monster’s footprint, which directly connects us to our past storyline.

The Past Timeline is Set in the 1950s, Before 'Kong: Skull Island'

In order to understand the plot of the present day, the series takes us back to the past, even before the events of Kong: Skull Island, to the 1950s, where we meet Leland Lafayette Shaw III (Wyatt Russell), or Lee for short. Lee is an army officer assigned to protect a young scientist named Keiko during her expedition to Kazakhstan. Keiko is bold, smart, independent, and uninterested in Lee’s army schtick. Along the way, Lee and Keiko bump into another man, a cryptozoologist also searching for monsters. Though it isn’t made very clear in the show (perhaps to keep it a surprise?) this is a younger version of Bill Randa (Anders Holm) and the future grandfather of Cate and Kentaro.

We find the three working together as an established trio in 1959 as they realize the radiation-infected environment they believed they were walking into contained no radiation at all. But what it lacked in radiation it made up for in monster eggs and, Keiko, being the curious scientist she is, wants to swab a sample. However, the moment she scurries down the rope and approaches the glowing eggs, they begin to crack, revealing a swarm of monsters. Even though Lee ventures down with her, they stand no chance against the horrifying critters that swarm the area. Lee manages to make it back to safety and, despite shooting down as many critters as he can to help her, he is unable to save Keiko, who falls into the abyss of newly-born monsters. While she likely dies here, her story will continue to be told throughout the season as we flash back to the trio's earlier adventures in the following episode.

Kurt and Wyatt Russell's Lee Connects the Timelines

So far, the series has established two trios. One set in the past, during the early days of Monarch, when the Titans were not even known to exist by the majority of society, and one in 2015 where the world is still in shock about the emergence of Godzilla, before the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla x Kong. By the end of the two premiere episodes, we know that Cate and Kentaro are descendants of Billy and Keiko Randa, but what about Lee? We know Keiko’s gone, and we watched Bill die in Kong: Skull Island but Lee’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Back in 2015, after escaping a Monarch agent trying to question the trio about the files they found, Kentaro returns home to find his mom, Emiko (Qyoko Kudo), going through their old family photo album. Kentaro is understandably frustrated over his father’s actions and, sensing his discomfort, she starts to rip the photos apart. Kentaro joins in and a sense of catharsis washes over both of them when Kentaro notices one of the black and white photos is none other than Lee. Emiko explains that it was his father’s “Uncle Lee” which gives Kentaro the idea to track him down.

Kentaro takes Cate and May to what looks like a retirement home to meet a man known as “The Colonel.” Of course, The Colonel turns out to be a much older Lee Shaw, now played by Kurt Russell. As it turns out, Lee is being held captive by Monarch not in a retirement home but in “secure asset management,” monitored by cameras and bound by an ankle monitor. But Lee is a vital asset to the Randa’s in their investigation, full of stories and information that they wouldn’t be able to get from any other source. He’s also the closest link they have to their grandparents and missing father. Lee tells the trio that now Monarch won’t stop hunting them and that they’ll need his help if they want to find out the truth behind their father and his exploits.

Even though Kurt’s older version of Lee isn’t revealed until the end of the second episode, he will be the most crucial character in connecting both storylines, as he will now be present in both. The approach to storytelling that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has chosen to go with is fascinating and though admittedly confusing at times (the Randa’s have quite a complicated family tree) it has the potential to create some shocking reveals and discoveries as we follow the silent rise and reign of the mysterious Monarch. If the tension that is present in the first two episodes continues throughout the rest of the season, this could easily become the best installment of the MonsterVerse yet.

