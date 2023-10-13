The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is an exciting new series inspired by Legendary's Monsterverse and features a star-studded cast, including Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell.

The thunderous trailer takes viewers through the history of Monarch, a shady research organization formed after the emergence of Godzilla, as the King of the Monsters and other Titans cause globally devastating changes.

The series follows two siblings uncovering their family's connection to Monarch and delves into a dramatic saga spanning three generations, revealing buried secrets and the impact of earth-shattering events on our lives. Don't miss the global debut on November 17 on Apple TV+.

At the New York Comic Con today, a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series was unveiled by Apple TV+ and the creative team behind the show. They also offered a sneak peek into this expansive new series, which draws its inspiration from Legendary's Monsterverse and features Titans old and new, including everybody's favorite atomic lizard, Godzilla. The star-studded cast includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

The thunderous trailer shows the history of Monarch, the shady research organization that was formed after the emergence of Godzilla in the 1950s, taking viewers through the decades to the present day as the reappearance of the King of the Monsters and the legendary Titans has caused globally devastating changes. When the world comes under threat, humans once more call on Big G to make the save.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to make its global debut with the release of its first two episodes on Friday, November 17, exclusively on Apple TV+. Subsequently, one new episode will be released every Friday, culminating on January 12.

Apple released the following synopsis for the series along with the trailer:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

'Monarch' Presents a Unique Casting Opportunity

Series director Matt Shakman recently told Collider about his excitement at being able to add Kurt Russell to the series — as well as his son, Wyatt Russell, who plays a younger version of his character — and that he believed Russell was a perfect fit, with the actor and Godzilla both evergreen and long-lasting iconic figures of the screen in the United States.

"Also, it's such a unique fit because Kurt Russell stars in all the movies I love, and since I was a kid, I've been watching him on screen. The idea of Kurt Russell plus Godzilla just feels absolutely, 100% right. He occupies the same awesome space. Then the fact that Wyatt could work so beautifully as the young version of that same character, it just was serendipity, you know, things that we couldn't have planned that the fates made possible for us."

The first episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters drops on November 17 on Apple TV+ following today's screening at NYCC. Check out the latest trailer down below.