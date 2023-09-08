The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a ten-episode series inspired by Legendary's Monsterverse, will make its debut on Apple TV+ on November 17.

It's Godzilla time. The big guy is back, and he's taking you on a trip down memory lane as, today, Apple TV+ has offered a sneak peek at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and has announced that this eagerly awaited ten-episode series will make its worldwide debut on Friday, November 17th. Drawing inspiration from Legendary's Monsterverse and featuring an ensemble cast including Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will kick off with its first two episodes, followed by a weekly release schedule, with one episode premiering every Friday until January 12.

A sequel series to 2014's Godzilla, which was directed by Gareth Edwards, the show follows the immediate aftermath of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans which took out San Francisco. The series is part of Legendary's "Monsterverse" which has also incorporated the films Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong and the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is due for release on April 12, 2024.

Kurt and Wyatt Russell star as Lee Shaw, with Wyatt playing Shaw as a young man who joins Monarch in its infancy, and Kurt playing the present-day Shaw attempting to apply the knowledge he gained in the 1950s when Monarch was first founded, to study Godzilla and the presence of other Titans. Apple released the following synopsis to help set up the broad strokes of the show:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Further Information on 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

monarch-godzilla-legacy-of-monsters-kurt-russell-wyatt-russell

The series is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho also have their own Japanese Godzilla film due for release in December this year, in the form of Godzilla Minus One.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters hits Apple TV+ on November 17. Catch the official teaser for the eagerly awaited series, and see your latest glimpse of Godzilla, down below.