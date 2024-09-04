The Monsterverse's future on the small screen is secure with the news that Apple TV+ had renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season following a successful freshman season. Additionally, the streamer signed on for more spin-offs from the franchise, whose details are yet to be revealed. The good news is that production won't need to bring in new people, potentially affecting the quality of the spin-offs. Deadline reports that Chris Black, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showrunner, has signed a new deal with Legendary, the production company behind the series. The two-year deal ensures he remains on the flagship series. Under this deal, he will write the pilot for one of the Monarch spin-offs, signaling steady quality.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of audiences around the world," said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, when the news was initially announced. “We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in Season 2 but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse," he said, revealing the support the streamer has for the franchise.

What to Expect In 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 2

Details about the upcoming season are currently under wraps, with production keeping storylines close to the vest to prevent leaks and spoilers. However, it was revealed that production for the second season moved from British Columbia in Canada to Queensland, Australia.

Black has teased a bigger Season 2 without revealing much. "I think if you watched the season finale, and you get to the end of the season finale, I think you know what the teaser is," he said. Season 1 ended on several cliffhangers as something that was supposed to be sweet turned bitter. After May, Keiko and Cate escaped Hollow Earth, they learned that years had passed and that Apex Cybernetics was now in the mix despite being an evil company. Meanwhile, an exciting Titan was teased.

The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 features Anna Sawai as Cate Randa, Kiersey Clemons as May, Ren Watabe as Kentaro Randa, Mari Yamamoto as Dr. Keiko Miura, Anders Holm as Bill, Joe Tippett as Tim, Elisa Lasowski as Duvall, Wyatt Russell as Younger Lee Shaw and Kurt Russell as Older Lee Shaw.

The series is available to stream on Apple TV+. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

