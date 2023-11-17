The Big Picture Monarch is a secret scientific agency specializing in the study and monitoring of MUTOs, including Godzilla. They aim to answer questions about the Titans' existence, development, and threat assessment through extensive research and investigation.

Monarch's history dates back to the atomic age, and they have discovered and studied MUTOs on Skull Island and in the Philippines.

After the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, Monarch's existence became public knowledge, and they shifted from secret study to actively protecting MUTOs from humanity.

Monsters have always been a captivating part of our stories, occupying a significant role in almost every culture. However, none can quite measure up to the incredible creatures that will be featured in Apple TV+'s new Godzilla series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. These monsters have not only grown larger but also become even more powerful, raising the stakes to new heights and leading to the creation of an organization intent on studying their intricacies.

Monarch is a human organization whose members are some of the world's leading experts on Titans. Titans, or Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms (MUTOs), are massive creatures that most people would consider monster-like. MUTOs are at the center of the MonsterVerse, but little is known about them. What is known is that they are somehow connected to nuclear energy as they can feed from it. But how does Monarch's work play into this, and where did the organization come from?

Monarch: Guardians of Earth or Ambitious Power Players?

Monarch is a fictional secret scientific agency specializing in studying and monitoring MUTOs, including the iconic Godzilla. Monarch seeks to answer all questions related to the existence, development, and threat assessment of MUTOs. To accomplish this, Monarch's members research and investigate even in the field to figure out where they come from, how they act, and what kind of dangers they might bring.

Monarch's history is long and complex, dating back to the early days of the atomic age. Monarch was founded by Eiji Serizawa in 1954 in the aftermath of Godzilla's first attack on Tokyo. The original goal of Monarch was to investigate the sinking of the USS Lawton, which was mysteriously destroyed in the South Pacific. Monarch later learned that this incident was caused by a giant creature whose origin is completely unknown. The organization has since grown into a global powerhouse dedicated to studying and protecting the MUTOs, colossal prehistoric creatures that have re-emerged from the depths of the Earth.

What Is Monarch's Connection to MUTOs?

As the years passed, Monarch decided to expand its operations to study and comprehend MUTOs and most importantly, their impact on the world. In 1973, Monarch discovered Skull Island, a remote island in the South Pacific that served as the home to a variety of MUTOs, including Kong and the Skullcrawlers. Because of this, Monarch decided to establish a research outpost on the Island, but their presence was soon discovered as they disrupted the delicate balance between Kong and the Skullcrawlers, leading to a series of conflicts.

In 1999, Monarch appeared again, this time in the Philippines. Two MUTOs had accidentally been awakened by a nuclear test conducted by the U.S. government. In this case, Monarch attempted to contain the MUTOs, but the creatures escaped and began to spread radiation across the globe. In 2014, in the events that took place in the first Godzilla movie, MUTOs attacked San Francisco and Las Vegas. Thanks to Godzilla's intervention, millions of lives were saved in both cities, but Monarch's efforts to keep the existence of MUTOs a secret were tainted. However, one secret still remained: the existence of Monarch itself.

In 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Monarch's existence became public knowledge. Due to this, the organization had to shift from the secret study of MUTOs to actively attempting to protect them from humanity. To accomplish this, Monarch created the G-Team, a military unit tasked with defending humanity from MUTO attacks. In 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, Monarch reluctantly collaborated with rival organization Apex Cybernetics, whose mission was the research and development of a new type of technology that could harness the power of MUTO DNA. Monarch sought to use this tech to protect humanity from MUTO attacks, but Apex Cybernetics ended up having very different plans as they were secretly developing Mechagodzilla, a robotic MUTO designed to kill Godzilla.

Which Characters Are Employed by Monarch?

The most important person in Monarch's history is its founder: Eiji Serizawa, a survivor of Hiroshima and of Godzilla's attack on Tokyo in 1954. This life event motivated Eiji to create a Monarch, but he never shared its existence with his son Ishirō Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) until 1980, a year before he passed away. Ishirō, a lead researcher and leader of Monarch until his death in 2019, is also the nephew of Daisuke Serizawa, the creator of the Oxygen Destroyer, a weapon that supposedly killed Godzilla in 1954. Ishirō believed Godzilla is an important part of Terra and, as such, is essential for coexistence between humans and MUTOs.

Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins) was recruited by Ishirō Serizawa in 1990. She became the senior paleozoologist who specializes in behavioral science, biology, and fossil analysis. William Randa (John Goodman, played by Anders Holm in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) had his first encounter with a MUTO in 1943, where he was the sole survivor of the USS Lawton. After this encounter, he dedicated the next years of his life to proving the existence of these monsters. In Monarch, William became a senior official and was in charge of the Skull Island expedition in 1973, where he was killed by a Skullcrawler.

Randa was also responsible for recruiting Houston Brooks (Corey Hawkins), an Ivy League student who wrote his thesis on the Hollow Earth theory, which consisted of the idea that the earth had subterranean pockets that remained largely undiscovered. Brooks eventually married San Lin (Jing Tian), another Monarch operative and biologist who was part of the Skull Island expedition. Their son, Aaron, became a security officer at Monarch. After learning of the existence of Skull Island from his father's files in 1995, Aaron decided to fly out with a team from Monarch, but later became stranded on the island after a betrayal from a member of his team, Riccio, resulted in a majority of the team's deaths. Aaron chose to stay on the island to help the Iwi repair their village and sent a message to his father, though it would not be found until several years later.

What Does the Future Hold for Monarch?

As of the events of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Monarch is still the indisputable leading expert on MUTO. No doubt Monarch's knowledge and resources, in addition to their scientific and military capabilities, will allow them to play an important role in the MonsterVerse moving forward. Monarch scientists and operatives are usually the ones who come face to face with MUTOs, but they have to deal with the ethical and moral issues that arise from their role in the ongoing conflict.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres November 17 on Apple TV+.

