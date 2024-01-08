The Big Picture In a sneak peek at the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters finale, Lee Shaw must find a way to come back home.

Shaw, along with May and Cate, try to escape by attracting a Titan, but end up facing a different Titan they hadn't anticipated.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters explores the creation and operation of the organization throughout different time periods.

A new look at the season finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been released by Apple TV+, giving audiences a taste of what's to come for the MonsterVerse drama. After Lee Shaw (played by both Kurt and Wyatt Russell) confronted the legacy of the organization he founded in his youth, the scientist needs to find a way to come back home, or else he won't be able to get away from the creatures he's been studying throughout his entire life. Aple TV's new look at the finale shows that this journey home could be more perilous than he realized.

The new footage shows Shaw still stuck in the transport he used to get to Axis Mundi, coming up with a way to escape alongside May (Kiersey Clemons) and Cate (Anna Sawai). The group determines that they'll use their equipment to attract a Titan from outside Axis Mundi, but instead, their call is answered by a Titan that was already stuck in the strange dimension. With nowhere else to go but the relative safety of their vehicle, the group must stick together to face the monster coming their way.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes place in several different time periods, with the Apple TV+ drama taking a look at how the organization was created and how it operates. The closest the series gets to the present is the portion where Kurt Russell stars as Shaw, taking place about a year after Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. Wyatt Russell portrays the same character, with his story taking place decades before the scientist met Cate and May. By going back and forth through time, Monarch explores the same themes with a character that dedicates his entire life to studying giant monsters.

What's Next for the MonsterVerse?

A second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters hasn't been announced by Apple TV+ yet, and it remains to be seen if Cate, May or Shaw will make a comeback. While the streaming service figures out the next steps of the series, the MonsterVerse will continue with this year's release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will follow the titular Titans as they fight against a new threat known as the "Scar King". Hopefully, the viewership numbers for the upcoming season finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will encourage Apple TV+ to continue expanding the franchise.

You can check out the new sneak peek at the season finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below, before the episode premieres on Apple TV+ on January 12:

