The star of what was perhaps 2022's biggest streaming darling has officially secured her next project. A new report from Variety revealed that Amber Midthunder, best known for starring in the Hulu Original Movie, Prey, has joined the cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 in what is described as a "heavily recurring role." Variety reports that Midthunder's character, Isabel, is an "intelligent and powerful businesswoman." Monarch is the first major new addition to the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 cast since the renewal was announced earlier this year in April. The MonsterVerse spin-off show was a major hit for Apple TV+, earning strong viewership while also being well-received by both critics and audiences — it sits at an 86% score from reviewers and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Midthunder starred alongside Dakota Beavers and Dane DiLiegro in Prey, which was the fifth installment in the Predator franchise and came from director Dan Trachtenberg. Midthunder was also tapped for a role in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series that aired earlier this year, playing Northern Water Tribe Princess Yue. Before her role in Prey, Midthunder starred alongside Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza in several seasons of Legion, the superhero thriller which is streaming on Hulu, and she also featured alongside Liam Neeson in The Ice Road, the one-person-army action thriller which also stars Laurence Fishburne. Midthunder also appeared in a small role opposite Nicolas Cage in the A24 high-concept comedy, Dream Scenario, and she even played a small role in the second season of Reservation Dogs, the teen comedy that is also streaming on Hulu.

Who Else Stars in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’?

Image via Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters features more than its fair share of notable names, not least of which is Anna Sawai, who recently won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress for her work in the hit series, Shōgun. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars father/son duo, Wyatt and Kurt Russell, who each play different versions of the same character, Lee Shaw. Kiersey Clemons, best known for her role in Dope and Lady and the Tramp, also stars in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, alongside Ren Watabe and Joe Tippett.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is currently in production, but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+.