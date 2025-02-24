Fresh off her Best Actress in a TV Drama win at the SAG Awards for her performance in Shōgun, Anna Sawai is already looking ahead to her next big project: Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The Apple TV+ series, which expands the MonsterVerse, was a hit with audiences and critics alike, leaving fans eager for more. Speaking to Collider's Nate Richard in the Virtual Press Room at the SAG Awards, Sawai was careful not to reveal too much but did offer some intriguing hints about where Season 2 is heading.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to tease anything at this point, but I think I can say we go on a huge journey, we go in different directions, we lose some people, and we find some new people, I think that's kind of it, but it's very exciting."

Sawai’s comments suggest that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 will introduce new characters while saying goodbye to some familiar faces. Given that the first season followed multiple timelines and a globe-spanning conspiracy, it seems Season 2 will continue to expand the world of Monarch while keeping the emotional stakes high.

The first season of Monarch followed Cate Randa (Sawai) and her brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) as they uncovered their family's deep ties to Monarch, the secret organization tracking Titans like Godzilla. Along the way, they met Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell / Wyatt Russell), a former military officer whose past held the key to Monarch’s true purpose.

Is 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' In the Same Universe as 'Godzilla x Kong'?

One of the show's writers, Joby Harold, told Collider's Steve Weintraub last year exactly how the series fits into the overall big picture from Legendary, adding that the television series could serve as a complementary side dish to the big-screen MonsterVerse pictures that also include the likes of King Kong, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. He said:

"The Legendary TV show versus the feature, in success both can feed off of each other and complement each other and add to each other's audiences. I think that's very much our hope is that we bring audiences to them, and they bring audiences to us, and that it becomes…the word universe is thrown around, but in this instance, it might actually really, really work, and I think it's something we're so excited about."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more updates on Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.