It premiered in November 2023, and Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters went on to become a hit for the streamer, earning strong viewership and being well-received by both critics and audiences — sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% score from reviewers and a 77% rating from general audiences. The show was swiftly renewed for a second season in April with filming on the sophomore season currently underway. In the first season, the series' story was told across both the past and present with Shōgun star, Anna Sawai, who plays Cate Randa, the primary protagonist of the show's present day storyline. Looking ahead to the new season, the actress reveals what she'd like to see in the coming season for her character.

The granddaughter of Bill Randa, Cate spends the majority of Season 1 learning more about her family and its deep involvement in the Monarch program and the monitoring of Titans around the world. The first season ended with Cate and others who traveled with her, finding their way into Axis Mundi. Speaking with TVLine, Sawai reveals hopes that Cate will get a lot more agency in her story in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. Rather than things happening to her character, Sawai hopes to see Cate being an active force in what she was doing. Sawai's comments read:

"I feel like Cate should have more agency. In Season 1, she is kind of the victim — thrown into it all and sometimes wanting to go back to her normal life. But after going down to Axis Mundi, she should come out as a different person. She’s seen stuff that she didn’t know before. They have answers and things to do now."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, stars father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. who play past and present versions of the same character, Lee Shaw. Season 1 ended with Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw sacrificing his life to save Cate, May (Kiersey Clemons), and Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) could escape Axis Mundi in the Operation Hourglass vehicle. Given that his character had been a figurehead for the present day storyline, his absence will certainly present a leadership vacuum that could be filled by Cate or her grandmother, Keiko.

Who Else Stars in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’?

Set in 2015, one year after Godzilla's re-emergence, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows a pair of siblings in Sawai's Cate and Kentaro (Ren Watabe), as they delve into their family's ties with Monarch, a highly secretive organization with deep connections to the legendary kaiju creatures. Besides the aforementioned cast members, Season 1 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars Anders Holm as Bill, Joe Tippett as Tim, and Elisa Lasowski as Duvall. Rounding off the cast are Takehiro Hira as Hiroshi, Qyoko Kudo as Emiko, Christopher Heyerdahl as General Puckett, and Mirelly Taylor as Natalia. Season 2 has cast Amber Midthunder in a "heavily recurring role."

A release date for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters hasn't been announced by Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

