The Road to WrestleMania continues with yet another fun episode of Monday Night Raw. This week saw many rivalries heating up as WWE's superstars continued to battle for a spot in March's Elimination Chamber. After this week's shows, all but one slot is left for both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber match. Prior to this week's Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, only 3 stars were confirmed for both matches, including "The G.O.A.T."John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair. On the SmackDown side of things, both Damien Priest and Naomi won their qualifying matches, meaning they will also be joining their peers in the Chamber.

This week's Raw got off to an explosive start when Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso's "YEET" chant was interrupted by an attack from Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Following this unexpected intrusion, Jey declared that he would fight Gunther at WrestleMania, confirming night one's main event for WrestleMania 41. Tensions have been boiling between other pairs of superstars as well, with a returning AJ Styles being confronted by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, setting up for next week's show, as well as Logan Paul interrupting CM Punk before the two face off in the Chamber in a few short weeks.

With plenty of exciting matches and appearances from some of WWE's biggest names, here is everything you might have missed from this week's Monday Night Raw.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

As always, Monday Night Raw will continue to air at its normal time of 5pm PT / 8pm ET. This week's show once again clocked in around 2.5 hours (with commercials, 2 hours for streaming playback), the new runtime for Raw shows following the switch to Netflix.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Last week's Monday Night Raw (February 3) took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This week's show went back down south to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who Were The Special Appearances On This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a plethora of WWE's biggest superstars, including the likes of CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and AJ Styles, who recently returned to Raw as a mainstay. As always, WWE knows how to keep their rosters stacked week-to-week, delighting fans with some of their favorite stars, even when some are absent for one reason or another (i.e. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes). As WrestleMania fast approaches, everyone is trying their shot at a main event match at the year's biggest PLE.

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

As is typical for the weekly show, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole provided commentary for February 10th's Monday Night Raw. The pair have been commentating together since January 2024, providing excellent chemistry and hilarious quips while commentating on the show's explosive matches. As for the ringside announcer, Alicia Taylor continues to serve on the mic with another incredible display of energy on this week's Raw.

What Were This Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?

The first match of this week's Raw was a Tag Team match: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. This is following last week's match between SKY vs. Morgan, where Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ambushed the match, leading to Liv Morgan's victory by DQ. SKY was able to get her revenge on Morgan this week, however, as she hit the Over the Moonsault on Liv following a rough back-and-forth, taking Morgan out and claiming the victory for Damage CTRL.

The first Elimination Chamber qualifying match this week was Bayley vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. The two had an exciting back-and-forth, but Bayley's years of experience got the best of the Women's Intercontinental Champ, as The Role Model caught Valkyria with a rollup to win the match and take her place among her peers in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

The third match of the night was for the World Tag Team titles, with current champs The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers of American Made. Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders held nothing back, dominating Brut