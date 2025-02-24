WWE's Monday Night Raw has come and gone once more as the WWE Universe counts down the days to March's Elimination Chamber PLE on the Road to WrestleMania. This was the show where fans got to experience the final two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, cementing the final slate for each of the men's and women's Chamber matches for the March PLE. Prior to this week's Monday Night Raw, the two chamber matches had confirmed five out of six of the slots for each match, featuring the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul on the men's side, with Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Naomi competing in the women's match.

This week's Raw began with a whopper of a promo, as Sami Zayn declared his intentions to face off against best friend-turned-rival Kevin Owens following Owens' vicious attack on Zayn a mere two weeks earlier, which culminated in a near career-ending Package Piledriver finisher. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came to the ring to deny Sami his opportunity for revenge, but Zayn wouldn't take no for an answer, going ringside to further confront Pearce, who hesitantly gave Sami an unsanctioned match with Owens at the Elimination Chamber PLE, teasing a brutal battle with no referee and no rules. That was just the beginning of what was yet another thrilling night of WWE's flagship wrestling show on Netflix.

Continue reading to find out everything you need to know about this week's Monday Night Raw.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

Image via Netflix

As per usual, Monday Night Raw will continue to air on Netflix at its normal time of 5pm PT / 8pm ET, with the show concluding around 7:30 PST / 10:30 ET, which has become the new normal for Raw since the show's switch from cable to streaming.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Whereas last week's Monday Night Raw saw the live wrestling show moving to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, this week's show took place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Who Were The Special Appearances On Last Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

Image via Seth Rollins/Twitter

February 17th's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a reliably strong roster, with many of the WWE's biggest superstars in attendance, both in and out of the ring. Stars such as Seth "Freakin" Rollins, "Main Event" Jey Uso, AJ Styles, Penta, Dakota Kai, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio all had their moments to shine, whether it be in their own matches or during their sizzling promos. Things are beginning to truly heat up for the WWE superstars with Elimination Chamber fast approaching, the final major stop (that we're aware of) for WWE before the biggest PLE of the year, WrestleMania 41!

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?