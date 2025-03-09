WWE's Monday Night Raw saw its first weekly show following March 1st's historic Elimination Chamber PLE, where John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock, shocking fans all around the world. Cena's heel turn further also serves as fuel for the eventual clash between The G.O.A.T. and The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 41 this April, a match that could be one for the ages. This unexpected outcome from Elimination Chamber has set the stakes high for the ongoing Road to WrestleMania, with plenty of WWE superstars still reeling from Saturday's bewildering events.

Whether it be an enraged CM Punk talking smack about The Rock and Cena, culminating in a violent brawl with adversary Seth "Freakin" Rollins, or an empowered IYO SKY dominating Rhea Ripley, this week's Raw had a lot of WWE Superstars stirred up and ready to fight for their shot at a WrestleMania match. Continue reading to catch up on everything you might have missed from this week's Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

Image via WWE

Monday Night Raw began at its usual time of 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with the show concluding around 10:45pm ET / 7:45pm PT. This makes it one of the longer episodes of Raw since the show's Netflix debut in January.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Image via WWE

The most recent stop for Monday Night Raw prior to this week's show was at the Heritage Bank Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This week's show headed further up north to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. While Raw typically moves from state to state each week, WWE's flagship show will stay in New York a little while longer, with next week's show taking place at the monumental Madison Square Garden in New York City, one of the most famous arenas in the world.

Who Were The Special Appearances On Last Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

Image via WWE

A majority of Raw's eclectic roster was present for Monday Night Raw on March 3. Among the many Superstars featured in this week's show, the most notable include the aforementioned CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who were easily two of the biggest standouts this week. Other major Superstars from this week's show include Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, Gunther, and Lyra Valkyria. As always, every Superstar showed up ready to put on a marvelous spectacle for fans, making the most of their time inside and outside the ring.

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?