This week's Monday Night Raw was one for the books, gifting fans plenty of juicy surprises, twists, and returns in what was easily the biggest night for WWE's flagship show since Raw's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Whether it be the much-anticipated Steel Cage Match between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and CM Punk, or WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes calling out WrestleMania opponent, the face-turned-heel John Cena, the night was packed with plenty of thrilling action and spectacle for fans to feast their eyes upon.

WWE's Road to WrestleMania is keeping the excitement going for yet another week of remarkable television, satiating fans with long-time rivalries coming to a head, major WWE Superstars teasing their involvement in WrestleMania, and, of course, a plethora of action-packed matches. Continue reading to catch up on everything you might have missed from Monday Night Raw on March 10.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

Monday Night Raw began at its regularly scheduled time of 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with the show concluding around 10:45pm ET / 7:45pm PT. However, beginning next week, on March 17, the next three shows will be beginning much earlier to coincide with the shift in time zones as Monday Night Raw heads overseas to Europe for the remainder of the month.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Monday Night Raw has spent the last two weeks in the great state of New York, with last week's show taking place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. However, WWE cranked things up a notch this week, with the show turning up the heat at Madison Square Garden in New York City, one of the most significant venues in the world. WWE has a storied history with the venue, as the first-ever WrestleMania was held here, not to mention the countless other historic moments that have unfolded at the Garden over the decades.

As mentioned previously, Monday Night Raw will be making its way overseas for the next three weeks, with the show beginning its three-week European stint in Brussels, Belgium.

Who Were The Special Appearances On Last Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

This week's Monday Night Raw included many fan-favorite WWE Superstars, but perhaps the most surprising appearance was that of the Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns. The OTC made himself known in the final moments of the show, wreaking havoc on Raw's main event match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Beyond Reigns' shocking return, the show sported some of the biggest names on the WWE roster, including former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio, just to name a few in what was a reliably stacked roster.

