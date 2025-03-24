WWE's Monday Night Raw took another major step forward on the road to WrestleMania 41, most notably with the first appearance of the one and only John Cena following his historic heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. Alongside Cena, many WWE Superstars had their chance to shine as every wrestler converged to get a shot at that sweet WrestleMania glory (as well as continuing long-standing rivalries), with some even sealing the deal and solidifying their participation in the year's biggest PLE, which is swiftly approaching, with just a mere four weeks remaining on the clock.

The last two weeks of Monday Night Raw have significantly upped the ante, from Seth Rollins and CM Punk's Steel Cage Match at Madison Square Garden last week to John Cena's vicious teardown of the WWE Universe at this week's show. Wrestling fans have been eating well and will continue to do so for a while as WWE continues to build momentum over the next four weeks. In the meantime, there was plenty for fans to feast on this week, so continue reading to find out what you might have missed from March 17's Monday Night Raw.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

Image via WWE

Whereas Monday Night Raw typically begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT when it takes place in the United States, WWE's flagship show is taking things to Europe for the remainder of March 2025, with this week's show beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT due to the difference in time zones between the US and Europe. Next week's show will see a similar shift in its start time, as Raw won't be returning to its regularly scheduled start time until April.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Image via WWE

The first stop on Raw's three-week European tour was Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, where the sold-out show featured thousands of enthusiastic fans giving American fans a run for their money. Next week's show will take things to OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Who Were The Special Appearances On Last Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?