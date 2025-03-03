WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, has made its final stop ahead of March 1st's Elimination Chamber PLE. The final PLE leading up to WrestleMania, taking place in Toronto, will be a major turning point on the path to WWE's biggest PLE of the year, with Elimination Chamber deciding who will ultimately face WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas. This week's Raw wasn't exactly the most appealing when it came to the match card, but still provided plenty of thrills for the WWE Universe, especially with several sizzling promos, generating more buzz for Saturday's PLE.

The most intriguing event leading into this week's Monday Night Raw actually happened on Friday Night SmackDown (February 21), where The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes, proposing that Cody become "his champion", leaving Rhodes to make his final decision at Saturday's PLE. It was a bizarre segment that left many fans buzzing with both excitement and confusion, and it could very well spell an unexpected turn in Cody Rhodes' story, and quite possibly The Rock's involvement in WrestleMania 41. But only time will tell where this thrilling tease will lead the WWE superstars.

On this week's Raw, Rhodes was also confronted by The Visionary, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who prompted Cody to not accept The Rock's deal, insisting that he didn't want all the effort both he and Rhodes had put into making the American Nightmare World Champ to go to waste. Continue reading to find out what else you might have missed on this week's Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

Image via WWE

As per usual, Monday Night Raw will continue to air on Netflix at its normal time of 5pm PT / 8pm ET, with the show concluding around 7:30 PST / 10:30 ET. This has become the new standard for the show since moving away from cable in favor of streaming.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Image via Netflix

Last week's Monday Night Raw took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center. This week's show, however, moved to the Midwest, taking place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Who Were The Special Appearances On Last Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

Image via Netflix

February 24th's episode of Monday Night Raw boasted a reliably impressive roster, drawing in not only the biggest names on the Raw roster, but also featuring appearances from SmackDown alumni, including the aforementioned Cody Rhodes. Also making appearances both in and out of the ring were WWE superstars such as Logan Paul, CM Punk, Penta, Lyra Valkyria, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair, among many more. While there may not have been a superstar surprise on the level of The Rock's SmackDown appearance, plenty of fan favorites were still present for this week's show in Cincinnati.

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?