For fans of superhero movies, DC, Mondo's beautiful products, soundtracks, and deluxe vinyl editions of things, say goodbye to a bunch of your money. Mondo, the pop culture art/goods provider that makes so many dang dope things, has announced a slew of vinyl pressings of DC Universe soundtracks throughout 2021. We're gonna see issues of the soundtracks from Shazam!, Doom Patrol's first and second seasons, the OG Superman, and to kick things off with a wet bang (?): Aquaman.

"James Wan's Aquaman is one of my favorite comic book films of the last 5 years," said Mo Shafeek, Mondo Creative Director of Music. "It's a film that I personally had to see multiple times on the big screen just believe what I saw. And that achievement is equally owed to the brilliant Rupert Gregson-Williams for juggling the nearly impossible-to-replicate tone of the film. Always sincere, never ironic, always a good time - we are honored to celebrate this film and its score."

But worry not, Aquaman-heads. You're not just getting Gregson-Williams' score — you're also getting the needed tracks from Pitbull, Skylar Grey, and a litany of delightful remixes, all rendered on three 180 Gram translucent-colored vinyl with splatter finishes. The art, so essential to that Mondo style, comes from Pascal Blanché in a handsome tri-fold case. Make some room, Aqua-friends.

The Mondo deluxe vinyl edition of Aquaman comes out January 6 at MondoShop.com. Check out the full range of artwork and looks at the vinyl below, followed by the release's tracklist.

Image via Mondo

Image via Mondo

Image via Mondo

Side One

1. Everything I Need (Film Version) Performed by Skylar Grey 3:16

2. Arthur 4:41

3. Kingdom Of Atlantis 3:26

4. It Wasn’t Meant To Be 3:22

5. Atlantean Soldiers 3:35

Side Two

1. What Does That Even Mean? 3:24

2. The Legend Of Atlan 1:57

3. Swimming Lessons 3:03

4. The Black Manta 2:50

5.What Could Be Greater Than A King? 5:23

Side Three

1. Permission To Come Aboard 2:16

2. Suited And Booted 4:25

3. Between Land And Sea 2:55

4. He Commands The Sea 3:34

Side Four

1. Map In A Bottle 2:16

2. The Ring of Fire 4:58

3. Reunited 1:32

4. Everything I Need – Performed by Skylar Grey 3:21

5. Ocean To Ocean – Performed by Pitbull featuring Rhea 2:25

6. Trench Engaged (From Kingdom Of The Trench) 2:30

Side Five - Bonus Tracks

1. MeraMontage 2:04

2. Home Invasion 2:48

3. Saving Pops 3:04

4. Ahab Waves 1:30

5. Ask the Sea 1:59

6. Obligation 1:25

7. Dunes 2:04

Side Six - Remixes

1. Suited & Booted (Our Empire Remix) 3:57

2. The Black Manta (Future Funk Squad Remix) 5:10

3. Atlantean Soldiers (Glen Nicholls 'March in Formation' Remix) 5:00

4. Kingdom of Atlantis (Glen Nicholls 'Escape to Atlantis' Remix) 6:37

