The DCAU continuity was home to some of the best comic book stories ever told in shows like Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League. However, this beloved universe wasn't just about honoring DC Comics characters who already existed. The DCAU created a handful of heroes and villains who have since become comic staples in the last three decades. One of the biggest examples of this is Batman Beyond. High school student Terry McGinnis took on the role of a futuristic Dark Knight in his own self-titled series in 1999. Now, to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary, Mondo has debuted their new Batman Beyond figure.

This ⅙ scale Mondo exclusive is based on the Batman Beyond animated series that ran for three seasons (52 episodes) from 1999 to 2001. It features Terry's Batman in his sleek all black cape-less Batsuit with the now-iconic red Bat-symbol. This figure also has some killer accessories that are a necessity for defending the streets of Neo-Gotham. These would include three alternate head sculpts (one featured is battle damaged while another is unmasked), two batarang, an electrified batarang, a metal batarang, a grapnel hook, two rocket boot attachments, an empty mask for the figure to hold, Mr. Freeze’s freeze gun with freeze blast effects, seven pairs of interchangeable hands and an Eggbaby. The latter of which is a deep cut from one of the series' more unique episodes. That being said, no Batman Beyond figure is complete with the character’s signature wings and Mondo has delivered them with two pairs of interchangeable wings. Mondo now joins McFarlane Toys and Revoltech this year in creating new figures for this Blade Runner-inspired Batman.

What's ‘Batman Beyond’ About?

Close

Batman Beyond takes place in the not too distant future of 2039. Batman has been retired for 20 years and a new wave of gangs has flooded the streets with crime. That is until Terry McGinnis stumbles upon the Batcave after helping defend an elderly Bruce Wayne from some Joker thugs. He steals the Batsuit to get revenge on Derek Powers aka Blight, who was responsible for his father's murder. Terry would then become Neo-Gotham’s new Batman full-time, as Bruce has reluctantly agreed to help him in his crusade. Together they would take on a mixture of old and new foes, which would include Inque, Shriek, Spellbinder and the Royal Flush Gang.

The popular series would also get a direct-to-video movie, Batman Beyond: Return of The Joker, in 2000. This acclaimed adventure contains one of the darkest Batman stories ever told as it further connects the missing years between The New Batman Adventures and Batman Beyond. Unlike Batman: The Animated Series, which was a bit more grounded in its approach, the future setting of Batman Beyond allowed the creative team to tackle more fantastical stories involving body horror and technology gone wrong.

Batman Beyond is currently streaming on Max alongside other DCEU shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League. Before your next mission in Neo-Gotham, you can find more details about the pre-order for Mondo's Batman Beyond figure on their website. The figure will be $225 USD.