The Big Picture Production banner SpectreVision is partnering with the former Mondo team to create a new premium collectibles shop called Mutant.

Mutant will focus on producing limited-edition artwork, vinyl soundtracks, and unique "experiential events" for pop culture fans.

The team already has plans for memorabilia from recent and upcoming films, including Society of the Snow and Wonka.

Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah's production banner SpectreVision is venturing beyond the world of movies and video games to create a new premium collectibles shop for fans of all things pop culture. Not only that, but the company, alongside Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League and Talon Entertainment CEO Steven Demmler, is also partnering with a creative bunch that knows how to deliver distinctive memorabilia — the former team behind Mondo, including co-founders Eric Garza and Mitch Putnam. United under the new name Mutant, this group will focus on producing limited-edition artwork that will reflect the high quality of Mondo's best pieces, as well as vinyl soundtracks, unique "experiential events," and much more.

Mutant will create memorabilia for pop culture fandoms big and small by utilizing the expert skills of a team that knows and truly loves television, movies, video games, music, and art. While this means partnering with Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., and Netflix among other big production companies, the new outfit promises pacts with independent filmmakers, studios, and artists of all kinds to celebrate even some of the most underrepresented intellectual properties. Like Mondo before it, Mutant also has plans to work directly with artists internationally to create original works.

To begin their collection, the team will start with a selection of memorabilia from a few recent and upcoming films. First up is a vinyl soundtrack for J.A. Bayona's Oscar-nominated survival film Society of the Snow, which began the year by dominating the Netflix charts. The vinyl release will provide a collectible package for the score by acclaimed composer and Werewolf By Night director Michael Giacchino, including liner notes by Bayona himself and cover art by former Mondo creative director Mo Shafeek. Following that is another vinyl for the chocolatey hit Wonka with Neil Hannon's songs and Joby Talbot's original score featured in a package with an intricately crafted, foil-stamped art print done by Aaron Horkey as part of a collaboration with Pressure Printing. Mutant's other new project that it can reveal at this time will return the team to their Mondo roots as they plan a line of Dune: Part Two posters in time for the sci-fi epic's release on March 1.

Who Else Makes Up the Mutant Team?

Garza and Putnam are joined at Mutant by Mondo's other creative directors who were axed from the company after Funko restructured last year, including Shafeek and Spencer Hickman, who will handle the music division together. They're also joined by Mutant CEO Jenny Jacobi, another Mondo veteran with a long list of leadership positions under her belt at Valve, Alamo Drafthouse, SXSW, Sundance, and the Telluride Film Festival among others. In terms of future releases, the team already has a lot planned together, with posters featuring artwork from Nicolas Delort, Matt Taylor, Deb Lee, Phantom City Creative, Rory Kurtz, Matthew Woodson, Greg Ruth, Francesco Francavilla, Teagan White, Daniel Danger, Murugiah, We Buy Your Kids, and Ken Taylor as well as scores by Hans Zimmer, Carter Burwell, Isabella Summers, Goblin, Laura Karpman, Le Matos, Simon Waskow, and many more.

To join forces with the crew that helped Mondo become a pop culture icon was a dream come true for Wood and Noah. The Lord of the Rings star was a particularly vocal critic of Funko's initial decision to shut down the company's signature movie poster division at the time. To everyone involved, Mutant is seen as an opportunity to keep that legacy going stronger than ever with a new name and leadership. In a statement, Wood and Noah heaped praise on the team, saying:

“It’s not hyperbole to say that we’re superfans of this team and their work. Our offices are covered in their prints and our shelves lined with their records. It’s a true privilege to provide a platform for them to not only continue the incredible work they’re known for, but to also expand in ways that they’ve been keen to for years.”

Fans can keep up with the latest news and releases from Mutant via their official newsletter on their new website. Get a look at the team and their first release, the Society of the Snow vinyl soundtrack, in the gallery above.

Society of the Snow In 1972, the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, catastrophically crashes on a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the crash and finding themselves in one of the world’s toughest environments, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive. Release Date January 4, 2024 Director J.A. Bayona Cast Enzo Vogrincic , Esteban Bigliardi , Simon Hempe , Matías Recalt Runtime 144 minutes Main Genre Survival Writers J.A. Bayona , Nicolás Casariego , Jaime Marques Distributor(s) Netflix

