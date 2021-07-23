Just in time for this year's Comic-Con@Home, Mondo Toys and Collectibles are presenting their first-ever Godzilla 84 and Hedorah soft vinyl figures — and Collider can exclusively debut the first look images at the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive editions, which will be made available for pre-order tomorrow on MondoShop.com.

Designed and sculpted by Mondo Toys and Collectibles Creative Director Hector Arce, these limited-edition SDCC@Home color variants come in an awesome Cherry Blossom colorway and also glow in the dark. Each of these figures is hand-painted and made of soft vinyl, and limited to only 150 units each. The Godzilla 84 limited edition soft vinyl figure will be priced at $95, with Hedorah priced at $85.

"Having the opportunity to work on these two figures is a dream come true for me. Especially working on my favorite Godzilla design from the 1984 Return of Godzilla movie, which is my all-time favorite," said Arce in a provided statement. "Having the chance to design, sculpt and do the paint applications for these is something little me would have never thought possible. We here at Mondo are so proud of how these came out and can’t wait to share what else we have coming up in our Soft Vinyl category."

In addition to the Godzilla 84 and Hedorah Cherry Blossom Variant Soft Vinyl toys, a Mondo x Black Dragon Press Godzilla poster designed by Yuko Shimizu will be available for pre-order, retailing at $70 and limited to only 300 units. This 24" x 36" screenprint features the artwork first used in the Criterion Collection's Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films boxset. A Godzilla enamel pin designed by Sam Wolfe Connelly is also included in the Mondo SDCC@Home offerings, limited to 150 units.

All Godzilla items will be on sale at MondoShop.com beginning Saturday, July 24 at 2 PM EST. Check out more images and information below:

GODZILLA Enamel Pin

Artist: Sam Wolfe Connelly

Edition Size: 150

1.5" wide hard enamel on shiny black nickel, single post with black rubber clutch, affixed to a 2" x 3" backing card.

$10

Mondo x Black Dragon Press: GODZILLA

Artwork by Yuko Shimizu

Edition of 300

24"x36” Screenprint

$70

Godzilla 84 - Limited Edition Cherry Blossom Variant

Design, Sculpt and Paint design by Hector Arce

Material : Soft Vinyl, Glow in the dark Height: 7.5 inches

Edition Size: 150

$95

Hedorah - Limited Edition Cherry Blossom Variant

Design, Sculpt and Paint design by Hector Arce

Material : Soft Vinyl, Glow in the dark Height: 6 inches

Edition Size: 150

$85

