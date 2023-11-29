The Big Picture Mondo movies are exploitative pseudo-documentaries that aim to shock audiences with real footage of taboo and gruesome subjects. They often use voiceover narration and juxtapose scenes from different parts of the world.

“You may never sit through another movie as truly sickening as this…and it’s all real!” This is a quote from the review site Sex Gore Mutants about the film Mondo Cane (1962), and it’s bright and bold on the cover of the film’s DVD that was released in 2008. It’s a sentiment that a lot of people share about the film, which shows various scenes of “real” life such as animal slaughter, death rituals, and the juxtaposition of practices from different parts of the world. The movie places a heavy emphasis on the fact that everything you’re seeing is real and that if it’s shocking to you, it’s only because you live in a world that’s shocking. Sex, suffering, and death are things that unite us as humans, Mondo Cane says. It doesn’t need to make things up to sicken you when it can just set up a camera and wait for things to play out.

What Are Mondo Movies?

This exploitative documentary style of filmmaking didn’t stop with Mondo Cane; in fact, it was merely a jumping-off point for a whole subgenre of exploitation films that are now referred to as “mondo films.” Italian for “world,” mondo is a term for pseudo-documentary films that show a number of vignettes that depict real events from around the world. They often juxtapose footage from different places that involve the same subject; a good example is how Mondo Cane puts three scenes of force-feeding one after the other, first of geese for foie gras, then of Wagyu cattle, then of New Guinean women. Usually, these films also have voiceover narration to describe the scenes as they unfold. These voiceovers may be somewhat mocking, as irony is something these films point out as they progress.

Another term for this subgenre is “shockumentary,” and it’s the one more people are familiar with. It’s also a lot easier to understand what these films are like when using this term, especially when people aren’t acquainted with the genre. Mondo films are, at their core, a kind of exploitation film that aims to shock audiences through compilations of voyeuristic, sensational, taboo, and in more modern examples, downright gruesome, footage. Characters and plots are not commonplace in the genre, as its purpose is to show unfiltered views of life.

How Did Mondo Cinema Become Popular?

While there are a few films considered to fall into this subgenre that came earlier — such as Europa di notte (1958) — it was 1962’s Mondo Cane that brought about the actual pseudo-documentary format that mondo movies are known for. Directed by Gualtiero Jacopetti, Paolo Cavara, and Franco Prosperi (a trio that created some of the most well-known mondo films of the 1960s), Mondo Cane was a critical success. It was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival as well as for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for its theme, “More” (written by Riz Ortolani and Nino Oliviero), and while it won neither, it was clear that Mondo Cane had something unique about it.

In fact, 1979 saw a notable parody of Mondo Cane: SNL head writer Michael O’Donoghue’s Mr. Mike’s Mondo Video. The film was modeled after Mondo Cane and is a series of absurd and strange segments starring Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, and even Carrie Fisher, including the women of SNL talking about what (disgusting) things men can do to turn them on and a school that teaches cats to swim. It was originally supposed to run on NBC as a special, but the content caused the network to pull it. However, a meeting with Paul Klein led to O'Donoghue paying for the rights to the film so he could release it in theaters.

Throughout the rest of the 1960s and into the 1970s, a number of mondo films copying Mondo Cane’s formula appeared. During this period, there was an emphasis on using all real footage (or at least as little staged footage as possible.) Titles such as Mondo Inferno (1964), Taboos of the World (1963), Africa Addio (1966), and Women of the World (1963) focused on portraying scenes from different cultures such as death and sex rituals, slavery, strange practices and foods, and other scenes of life from different places, though there is often a focus on life from the continents of Africa, South America, and Asia that are then juxtaposed against North American and European life. Throughout this period, most of the mondo films were coming out of Italy and preceded the “cannibal boom” of Italian cinema that began in the 70s.

The U.S. and Europe Put Their Own Spin on Mondo Cinema

However, other countries — particularly the United States — also began producing shockumentary films during this time. While films like Kwaheri (1964) and Brutes and Savages (1978) kept in line with the films coming out of Italy — particularly films like Africa Addio and Addio Zio Tom (1971), which focused on African societies and the impacts of colonialism — others, such as Mondo Freudo (1966) and Mondo Hollywood (1967), focused more on sex and the dark side of celebrity life. These two themes would become increasingly prevalent towards the end of the 60s and into the early 70s. Germany also produced Shocking Asia in 1974, and while it doesn’t juxtapose scenes the way Mondo Cane does, it still had a similar focus on the more gruesome parts of life, particularly animal cruelty, individuals with deformities, and medical operations, particularly gender reassignment surgeries.

Mondo films dropped off briefly in the late 70s but reemerged in the 80s. This time, though, there was less focus on world culture and more on the gruesome, particularly murder, suicide, accidents, and shootings. There’s also significantly more staged footage in the mondo films of this period. The Killing of America (1981), Great White Death (1981), and M. Dixon Causey’s not particularly well-received True Gore (1987) and Empire of Madness (1989) are some of the best examples of this shift as they focus on serial killers, animal attacks, school shootings, autopsies, and the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

'Faces of Death' Is One of the Best-Known Mondo Movies

However, this period was also when the Faces of Death series found popularity. Though it began in 1978, the bulk of the series was released in the 1980s and its “best of” tape, The Worst of Faces of Death, was released in 1987. Unlike the films of the '60s, Faces of Death had characters and a plot, and followed a pathologist named Francis Gröss as he goes on a journey of sorts to see instances of the moment between life and death. However, like other mondo films, this is combined with real footage of autopsies, shootouts, embalming, vehicle accidents, and other tragedies. The series would continue well into the 1990s while still using real footage, though more recent entries have done away with the fictional pieces and become more compilation-like. A remake of the series is currently in the works and will star Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things).

The 90s saw very few mondo films, but they followed a similar theme as the 80s. Engineering Red (1993) was a Russian entry into the subgenre that continued the trend of putting fictional elements between real footage, though it split the two specifically instead of intertwining them, and instead of violence being the focal point for the gruesomeness, it was medicine, such as surgeries and blood transfusions. The Traces of Death series began and served as a basis for what would come for the mondo subgenre going into the 2000s and 2010s. Traces of Death was simply a compilation of gore and tragedy with no narration (though some of the series is set to death metal and grindcore music), and unlike many of its predecessors, all the footage is real. Mikita Brottman’s excellent chapter in The Horror Film, titled “Mondo Horror: Carnivalizing the Taboo,” is a great resource for a more in-depth history of the 1960s through 1990s period of mondo cinema.

In 1998, Banned From Television, a series of tapes containing graphic footage of accidents, animal attacks, and executions created by Joe Francis (also the creator of Girls Gone Wild), was released. This formula was repeated for multiple movies and compilations throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, including the infamous Most Disturbed Person on Planet Earth series. Starting in 2012, director Dustin Ferguson became a well-known name for the genre and has created a number of series inspired by the mondo films of the '60s, '80s, and '90s, such as Faces of Dying, Bootleg Death Tape, and Mondo Shock, and continues to make these films to this day.

This period is focused on extremely gorey real footage, and I would venture to call this the “gore era,” as it takes place in a time when the internet was far less regulated and sites like Best Gore, Live Leak, Goregrish, and Ogrish were hosting uncensored, graphic footage just like the things seen in the mondo films of this time. This pointed change in how mondo films are presented can most likely be partially attributed to the new access to the internet.

Mondo Cinema Can Be Extremely Racist and Misogynistic

After reading that brief history, you can probably pinpoint some of the criticism the genre received. One major criticism the films of the '60s and '70s received was their racism. In particular, the films of Gualtiero Jacopetti, Paolo Cavara, and Franco Prosperi, including Mondo Cane, Africa Addio, and Addio Zio Tom, have received criticism for the way they portray indigenous people and people from the continents of South America, Africa, and Asia. These movies depict them as primitive and savage, consistently dehumanizing them through unfair comparisons, and treating them differently from the white Europeans and North Americans in the films.

The book Killing for Culture: Death Film from Mondo to Snuff points out how the directors of Mondo Cane refused to show any nudity of white people, yet contained several instances of nudity of Black people, often solely for the purpose of sexual exploitation. It’s also worth noting that Africa Addio also actively praised the role of European colonialism in Africa by showing war and riots throughout the continent after the end of colonization with no context to the actual causes of the strife. Racism in mondo cinema is undeniable, especially in its early days. While it’s often waved off due to the “documentary” nature of the genre, it’s important to know that these are not real documentaries, but shocking footage pushed together with no context that was easily swallowed by audiences of a society that already held racist notions about the people being filmed.

A second issue prevalent in mondo cinema is misogyny. Many mondo films depict women as sexual objects. While nudity and sexuality aren't inherently bad or demeaning, many mondo films use these things — especially when women are involved — just to shock and sometimes disgust the audience, and they provide no context for the acts themselves or the women performing them. Throughout mondo cinema, there are far more examples of sexually charged violence and prolonged scenes of torture on women than there are for men. Given the fact that mondo cinema prides itself on realism, it's to be assumed that the audience is supposed to be watching real footage of women being mistreated and objectified as entertainment. There's also the fact that there are no notable films in the genre that are directed by women, an issue in exploitation films and shows in general.

With all of these issues, it's hard to believe there is still a place for mondo films in the modern world. While the more modern entries may not have the extremely racist overtones of the films of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, they often still include notes of misogyny, and many of them profit off of real human suffering by focusing on real footage of murder, suicide, accidents, and other tragedies. Some may argue this is no different than watching a news broadcast or an extremely well-made found footage film, but the news is meant to contextualize and report on these events in an unbiased way (or it's supposed to, at least), and a normal horror film is just fiction. Others may argue that, in a sense, mondo films are no different from true crime or cultural documentaries, and this is a fair point. However, if a true crime documentary focused more on the torture of a victim than the psychology of a killer, people wouldn't defend it, because it has crossed the line from educational to disrespectful. If a cultural documentary purposely mirrored the culture it was studying in a way to show it as "savage" or "primitive," it is no longer acceptable as entertainment or education; it's insensitive and racist.

Many genres, especially horror, have done a lot to clean up their reputations in recent years as people have realized there are ways to tell a good story without constantly punching down or sticking to their less-than-progressive roots in the name of tradition instead of building and improving upon them. So, there may be a future in films based on the cinematography and design of mondo films if they take a more modern approach to their subject matter - which is to say, they take out the racism and misogyny and actually contextualize what they portray - or focus on footage that looks real but isn't. Otherwise, it might be best to let real documentaries overtake the shockumentary and leave mondo films to be a footnote in the history of cinema. However, the Faces of Death remake will surely bring answers as to whether audiences still want to see more of horror's most shocking subgenre.