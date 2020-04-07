Mondo Turns Some of Their Best Posters into Jigsaw Puzzles

While Mondo has already made some of their artwork into puzzles, with everyone stuck inside, the art boutique has cleverly made a bigger push into jigsaw puzzles. Mondo has announced that they’re announcing their “Puzzle Party” collection, which will contain 8 brand new puzzles featuring artist-created posters. The new additions are:

Die Hard – art by 100% Soft

G.I. Joe: Cobra Wants You! – art by Jason Edmiston

Gremlins – art by Matt Ryan Tobin

Home Alone – art by DKNG

Captain America: The First Avenger – art by Rory Kurtz

The Iron Giant – art by DKNG

Dungeons & Dragons – featuring iconic art from the D&D archives

Jurassic Park – art by Francesco Francavilla

I’m probably going to have to spring for the 100% Soft Die Hard puzzle because it’s just so darn cute and fun.

Each puzzle with consist of 1,000 pieces, measure 19×27″, and cost $20, which is a good deal! We’re all cooped up, and puzzles are a nice, relaxing way to unwind. I know for me, I’m going to be putting together Mondo’s Avengers: Endgame puzzle this weekend while I watch Avengers: Endgame. My quaintness is inevitable.

Check out the puzzles below and head over to Mondo to buy one today.