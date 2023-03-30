It looks like your Mondo poster collection will be able to continue expanding in the near future, as the company has announced that production in the beloved department will continue. Fans have grown to love the company's designs over the years, and when previous reports stated that new posters weren't going to be produced anymore, followers of the brand were deeply disappointed. The recent movements are a direct consequence of Funko acquiring Mondo last year, in an effort to expand its product catalog. Thankfully, there is a space for impressive poster designs at the new parent company.
Through an official statement by the CEO of Funko, Brian Mariotti, the company recognized that several layoffs took place at Mondo. Added to that, they included a clarification where they indicated that poster production would be modified due to most of the limited units being purchased by people who would later resell them at a much higher price. Hopefully, this new strategy means that it will be easier for fans to obtain their favorite illustrations of The Mighty Thor or their favorite prehistoric monsters. While Mondo recognizes that part of the appeal of their collection is the fact that it is limited, they acknowledge that the experience surrounding their posters should be pleasant, instead of concerning.
Besides providing collectors with various posters depicting their favorite movies, Mondo also handles a collection of vinyl records with some of Hollywood's most iconic soundtracks. While some of the classics get reimagined in limited editions with the music that made them iconic, it is also possible to find special items related to more recent hits, such as The Last of Us. The fact that Mondo sends out products related to different aspects of culture related to film made them the perfect candidate to be acquired by Funko, who are mostly known for their Pop! figurines.
Funko and Mondo Working Together
After the acquisition was completed, it became evident how the two brands would work together to promote Hollywood's latest releases. Just last month, when Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear rampaged towards the big screen, Pop! figurines and a Mondo poster were released at the same time. The combination of the collectibles might be something fans can look forward to in the future, giving them the option of celebrating their love of film through two different mediums. After last week's announcements, it sounds comforting to know that Mondo posters aren't going anywhere.
You can check out the full statement from Mariotti below:
Funko has been obsessed with Mondo and the amazing products that they produce for years. We believe Mondo is a pop-culture tastemaker and always has their finger on the pulse of everything that is cool.Since there is a lot of misinformation about the recent change in leadership and the poster division of Mondo currently out there, I can tell you that our strategy is very clear.While we did reduce our overall workforce by about 10% across Funko, the majority of the company-wide layoffs weren't in Mondo.The Mondo posters business will continue, period. We feel that making extremely limited runs of posters, most of which are 150 pieces or under, limits access to fans unfairly. Many of these posters are bought with the sole purpose of flipping them at a much higher cost to fans that really want them. The posters are created by some of the most amazing artists working today. Our goal is to make larger edition size runs (limited but not ultra-limited) that allow more fans to participate in this world-class expression of pop culture art. We also believe that broadening the pop-culture scope to include TV properties, sports, anime, and music will have an amazing appetite from Mondo fans and pop-culture fans alike.Funko will be investing heavily in the production of vinyl records in the near future, allowing Mondo to deliver records to more fans. We currently have plans to build an almost 70,000 square-foot record pressing factory meets record store of the future meets live music event space in San Diego. The space will have a 4000-square-foot dedicated Mondo art gallery as part of the vision.Funko is also going to great lengths to invest heavily in some of the most amazing licenses around to build out the portfolio of pop culture for Mondo's high-end collectibles division. These are dream licenses that Mondo has wanted to work with for a long time but was unable to due to financial restrictions before we acquired them.We are 100% committed to providing all the support we possibly can for the folks at Mondo, so they can continue to make amazing products that reach a larger and more diverse Fanbase through expanded licenses, better distribution, and a better overall experience for their fans.Brian Mariotti