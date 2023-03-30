It looks like your Mondo poster collection will be able to continue expanding in the near future, as the company has announced that production in the beloved department will continue. Fans have grown to love the company's designs over the years, and when previous reports stated that new posters weren't going to be produced anymore, followers of the brand were deeply disappointed. The recent movements are a direct consequence of Funko acquiring Mondo last year, in an effort to expand its product catalog. Thankfully, there is a space for impressive poster designs at the new parent company.

Through an official statement by the CEO of Funko, Brian Mariotti, the company recognized that several layoffs took place at Mondo. Added to that, they included a clarification where they indicated that poster production would be modified due to most of the limited units being purchased by people who would later resell them at a much higher price. Hopefully, this new strategy means that it will be easier for fans to obtain their favorite illustrations of The Mighty Thor or their favorite prehistoric monsters. While Mondo recognizes that part of the appeal of their collection is the fact that it is limited, they acknowledge that the experience surrounding their posters should be pleasant, instead of concerning.

Besides providing collectors with various posters depicting their favorite movies, Mondo also handles a collection of vinyl records with some of Hollywood's most iconic soundtracks. While some of the classics get reimagined in limited editions with the music that made them iconic, it is also possible to find special items related to more recent hits, such as The Last of Us. The fact that Mondo sends out products related to different aspects of culture related to film made them the perfect candidate to be acquired by Funko, who are mostly known for their Pop! figurines.

Funko and Mondo Working Together

After the acquisition was completed, it became evident how the two brands would work together to promote Hollywood's latest releases. Just last month, when Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear rampaged towards the big screen, Pop! figurines and a Mondo poster were released at the same time. The combination of the collectibles might be something fans can look forward to in the future, giving them the option of celebrating their love of film through two different mediums. After last week's announcements, it sounds comforting to know that Mondo posters aren't going anywhere.

You can check out the full statement from Mariotti below: