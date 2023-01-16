Like many moviegoers, Mondo is a major fan of the many projects of A24. To celebrate another year of stellar releases from the studio, the pop culture collectible brand is slapping more of the sounds of the production company onto vinyl records. In total, there are four new records coming including two soundtrack releases for Mondo's recent favorites After Yang and Lamb. The other two are special releases exclusive to Mondo from Milan Records featuring the soundtracks of the massive A24 horrors It Follows and The Witch.

After Yang proved to be a festival favorite upon its run in 2021 and continued to be a success with audiences and critics as it entered theaters in 2022. Directed by Kogonada based on the short story Saying Goodbye to Yang by Alexander Weinstein, the groundbreaking sci-fi tale follows a family and their relationship with their A.I. companion Yang. When the robot short circuits and becomes unresponsive, the father Jake (Colin Farrell) goes to great lengths to try to repair it. The emotional drama which explores themes of loss and what it means to truly be alive also came with an excellent soundtrack composed by Aska Matsumiya with contributions from Ryuichi Sakamoto and liner notes by David Sims. Mondo's vinyl of the soundtrack comes pressed in either 180 Gram Tea Leaves or Black.

The folk horror film Lamb, meanwhile, was released in 2021 and hailed from director Valdimar Jóhannsson with help from the multi-talented Icelandic poet Sjón. It took a disturbing look at a childless couple who discovered a lamb/human hybrid child in their sheep barn and decided to raise it as their own. Sinister forces from the wilderness, however, try to take the child back to its rightful home. Mondo will dress the soundtrack by Tóti Guðnason up by packaging it in a 140 Gram White vinyl with a soft touch gatefold sleeve featuring exclusive cover art by Rory Kurtz.

Image via RADiUS

RELATED: 'Glass Onion' Mondo Vinyl Release Peels Back Layer on 'Knives Out' Soundtrack

It Follows and The Witch Vinyls are Made with Collectors In Mind

Both the new It Follows and The Witch soundtracks will get the deluxe treatment with their new vinyl releases. David Robert Mitchell's horror film about an unrelenting entity that is passed on through sexual encounters features music by Disasterpeace who is well-known for scoring several popular video games and a whole host of A24 projects including last year's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Mondo's release of the soundtrack will capture the aesthetic of the film with new art by Midnight Marauder and a glow-in-the-dark sleeve and vinyl.

For Robert Eggers' folk horror starring Anya Taylor-Joy in her debut film role, Mark Korven created the eerie soundtrack with some direction from Eggers in order to fit with the tense early 1600s English setting. Pressed on clear vinyl with black and red smoke to embody the haunting occult undertones, Mondo's exclusive vinyl contains the mystical sounds in a reverse board sleeve.

All the soundtracks will cost $30 save for It Follows which gets a slight bump up to $40. Mondo updates its record shop with new releases every Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT so keep an eye out for the A24 soundtracks then. Check out the new vinyls and artwork down below:

4 Images