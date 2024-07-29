The Big Picture Monét's Slumber Party captures the essence of beloved kids shows by immersing viewers in a fun, glamorous world.

The show offers a new side of Monét X Change, inviting fans into her fantastical home and showcasing her humor and authenticity.

By mixing nostalgia with mature humor, Monét's Slumber Party creates a heartwarming and hilarious series that appeals to all ages.

Nothing beats a funny kids show set in a big ol' wacky house. An entire generation was raised on television programs that brought them into the wild world of some endearing homeowner, with hosts like Mr. Rogers creating safe spaces for every youthful viewer tuning in. Making these was truly an art, the creators somehow imbuing each episode with a joyful energy that turns a simple house into an endless adventure for all. An energy that Monét's Slumber Party captures perfectly. Created by Paul Robalino and streaming on Dropout TV, it focuses on famous Drag Queen Monét X Change, a glamorous performer who's wowed fans with international tours and her stellar performance on the groundbreaking reality program RuPaul's Drag Race.

This series offers audiences a part of the queen that they've never seen before, not only by introducing them to the fantastical world that she calls her home, but also letting the star reveal a goofy side to her excellence that many fans have never seen before. Of course, the odds are X Change doesn't actually live on this set and her daily life isn't filled with a revolving door of hilarious friends and furry monsters. But it's how the host makes this place feel authentically her own and welcomes the viewers into it that builds off the nostalgia of shows they grew up on. Monét’s Slumber Party is not only creating a heartwarming, hilarious series, but merges viewers' early loves with the grown-up topics they enjoy today.

Monét's Slumber Party (2024) Hosted by drag queen Monét X Change, this reality TV show features celebrity guests at glamorous slumber parties. Each episode offers candid conversations, games, and fun activities, providing a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and friendships.



Release Date July 19, 2024 Cast Monét X Change , Priscilla Davies , Jonathan Kidder , Kevin McDonald Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 1 Creator(s) Paul Robalino

Long before Monét's Slumber Party, there were countless shows that used a person's house as their story's narrative center. Some of these were sitcoms, with the likes of Family Matters and Full House showing the escapades of an endearing family who return home at the end of the day to communicate that episode's important message. These are amazing, but it's really the shows where the host directly talks to the viewer and invites them into their bombastic home that truly influenced a whole generation of kids. Whether it be the soft-spoken, puppet-filled house of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood or the extraordinary colors and shapes of Pee Wee's Playhouse, these series not only amused with their comedy and lessons but granted children something that so many are unknowingly searching for: comfort. These shows brought their young viewers into the warmth and rest of the home. Ingratiating them within the fun and ensuring that anyone watching, no matter what their life may look like, knew they were always welcome - that they were always loved - right here with this great group of characters.

It's truly a talent to embody such a sense of community, and while it may shock some, long-time fans of Monét X Change know that she's the perfect person to provide this feeling in her new show (while updating it for a much older audience). Many viewers first learned about this world-famous drag queen from her time on RuPaul's Drag Race; initially a cast member on this groundbreaking LGBTQ+ competition series' tenth season, while X Change didn't win her initial outing, fans thrilled over her stunning lipsyncs, raucous laugh, and the effortless way she was able to deliver both cutting reads (comical insults) and genuine moments of compassion in equal measure. This earned her that season's title of Miss Congeniality (an award for each season's kindest contestant) and a level of fame that saw her return for the show's spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars - and win! Since then, X Change has taken the world by storm, starting a music career that builds off of her years as a classical opera singer, launching a successful comedy podcast called Sibling Rivalry with fellow winner Bob the Drag Queen, and even previously hosting her own webseries The X Change Rate on the popular BUILD YouTube channel! She's an endlessly charismatic performer, but even with all that talent, it would be a massive struggle to create a show that offers audiences the simple comforts of their youth.

We're All Invited To 'Monét's Slumber Party'!

Image via Kate Elliott/Dropout

Monét's Slumber Party grants itself an amazing start by doing something that is integral to shows like this: it has the host address the camera. It may seem small, but by having X Change talk to the viewer and tell them about the amazing slumber party she has planned, she's encouraging them to take part in all the fun and excitement in store. This is bolstered by her astounding bedroom, a mixture of rich purples, cutouts of hot men (befitting any 90s teenagers' room), and comfy-looking couches that create a setting that so many adults wished they could've slept in - after using it to spill drama with their friends, of course. The host's glamorously nostalgiac world is fleshed out with the everyday characters who inhabit it, ranging from her AI assistant Mama (Priscilla Davies), who is quick to call out the queen for her mistakes, or her hunky mailman Kevin (Kevin McDonald), an ode to the mail segments of classic kids shows like Blues Clues but updated for a more, ah, thirsty audience. This design is extraordinary, but while the set may excel, it's really X Change's relationships with her guests that make the show such a comforting experience.

Each episode sees the host invite a group of hilarious people over for the titular slumber party. The pilot sees famous drag queens Alaska Thunderfuck and Jujubee join comedians Rachel Bloom and Oscar Montoya for an evening of revelry in X Change's home. They spend the runtime asking each other questions and playing games, all to utterly hilarious ends, yet it's not really the humor that makes Monét's Slumber Party as great as it is. Rather, it's the friendship between these people and the easy joy they find in each other which makes the series such an amazing watch for all. Just like the kids' shows before it, Monét's Slumber Party invites you in for, well, a party, a chance to let go of your worries and become as involved in the fun on display as the people onscreen. It does this through a lens of dirty jokes and mature humor, integrating this adult content with the themes of adolescence and providing the grown-ups watching a perfect combination of nostalgia with the comedy they love now.

Monét’s Slumber Party Is Impossible Not To Love

Close

Monét's Slumber Party is still very early into its first season, so it's unclear whether the show will be able to carry the magic of its first episode through the rest of this freshman outing. There's the chance that the gags featured throughout this first episode - like a horny monster puppet Mitch (Jonathan Kidder) who makes sexual comments at random times. This may wear thin on viewers who learn the easy repetition of their childhood favorites doesn't always fare well when watched as an adult. Yet despite the series' future being undecided, it's undeniable what an astounding formula X Change and her collaborators at Dropout TV have created with this premise. So many adults fondly remember the ease of childhood, the TV viewings that helped them relax and that would be a blessing in the complicated grown-up world they inhabit now. Through Monét's Slumber Party, audiences are granted that exact sense of ease with the kind of humor they've grown to enjoy - and when it's hosted by a queen as talented as Miss X Change, it creates a series that's impossible not to love.

The first episode of Monét's Slumber Party six-episode Season 1 aired July 19 on Dropout. New episodes will launch every other Friday.

WATCH ON DROPOUT TV