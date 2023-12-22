The Big Picture "Bella Ciao" is a revolutionary cry that unites comrades against a rigged system, representing resistance and defiance.

The song is a call for solidarity among the robbers in Money Heist, reminding them of the fight for freedom.

"Bella Ciao" is not only a rebellious tune but also a touching goodbye, a celebration of victory, and a symbol of love and unity. Money Heist might have launched it into pop culture again, but it has been used by resistors since its very beginning.

"Bella Ciao" isn't just a pop anthem that the popular series Money Heist thrust into the global spotlight, the Italian folk song is a revolutionary cry. It's a melody that transcends the heist, uniting comrades for their common cause. A symbol of defiance, "Bella Ciao" originated from Italian resistance — first, rice laborers resisting mistreatment at work, and later, partisans resisting fascism. In Money Heist, the song rallies the crew behind The Professor as they defiantly challenge the system. It's an echo that reminds the robbers that it is not just about the heist. It's about fighting against injustice in a Robin Hood-like rebellion. It is about facing a rigged system head-on. A system that takes away a three-year-old baby from her mother, Nairobi (Alba Flores), after it fails to protect her, blaming her instead for its own corruption that left her hopeless. But it also reminds the thieves in the halls and the tunnels of the heist that freedom will come at a price, and there will be times they will say "Bella Ciao" ("Goodbye Beautiful") to each other for the sake of the common goal. And with it, the public in the series and the audience are united with the robbers and bellowing with them, "Bella Ciao," in their resistance.

Money Heist An unusual group of robbers attempts to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history - stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain.

Release Date May 2, 2017 Cast Enrique Arce , Rodrigo De la Serna , Najwa Nimri , Úrsula Corberó , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Álvaro Morte Main Genre Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 5 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

The Origin of 'Money Heist' Song "Bella Ciao" Is Italian Resistance History

"Bella Ciao" has its roots in Italian folk songs of the 19th Century with the song's original lyrics being a lamentation by rural rice-weeders who were decrying the difficult conditions they were working in. The original lyrics had a poignant verse that told the story of a woman who, while working in the rice fields, complained that she endured biting mosquitoes, and that the supervisor was a tormentor who beat her up and forced her to work long hours. She concluded that if that continued she might as well say goodbye to the fading bloom of her youth. This is where the title of the song, "Bella Ciao" (Goodbye beautiful), stems from. It was a song of resistance and has maintained that theme throughout time. In the 1940s, Italy was headed by fascists under the dictatorial Mussolini. Resistance groups (partisans) refined the lyrics of the song to the ones we know today. The song talks about the partisan fight against Mussolini's fascists and the Nazi German occupation.

The song's lyrics, in Money Heist, are words said by a partisan who sings that he woke up and found that his country had been invaded. He is ready to die resisting, and if he does die, he bids his comrades bye and asks them to bury him in the mountains under the shade of a beautiful flower. As it was during the fascist resistance in Italy, in Money Heist, "Bella Ciao" is a call for solidarity among the red jumpsuit-clad robbers.

''Bella Ciao'' Is a Resistance Song in 'Money Heist'

Image via Netflix

Money Heist's, "Bella Ciao", which was taught to the crew of robbers by The Professor (Álvaro Morte), who was taught by his grandfather as someone who had resisted the fascists, is more than just a music composition that plays before, during, or after major events in the beloved series. It is a revolution against a rigged system that has taken away something from each of the characters. A system that made Denver (Jaime Lorente) grow up without a father because it had imprisoned his. A system that took away Nairobi's three-year-old child blaming her for being involved in drugs. A system that introduced violence to the young Sergio Marquina by letting him witness his father being gunned down as he attempted a robbery to buy his son's life-saving medication. A system that shot Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) boyfriend and used her mother as a negotiating chip. The same system turned against Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) and wanted to use her mother and daughter against her, trying to force her betrayal. "Bella Ciao" is a song that galvanizes this crew against that system.

In the resistance, "Bella Ciao" reminds the robbers that their journey is not a walk in the park. Some will die, and like in the lyrics, if they die resisting, so be it. And it was used throughout the series in honor of the deaths of robbers who died in the fight for freedom — Oslo (Roberto García Ruiz), Moscow (Paco Tous), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), and Nairobi. The song doesn't just resonate with the characters, it also resonates with audiences.

"Bella Ciao" Is Not Just About Resistence, but Also About Victory

Image via Netflix

Sometimes "Bella Ciao" is like a victory dance for the robbers in Money Heist. When they successfully reach a milestone, they bellow the song and dance to it. Throughout the series, the robbers use the song to celebrate victory. They toss glasses, throw money into gathered crowds, and just savor the moment of triumph. The song reminds them to enjoy the moment, as the next is not guaranteed. It manages to create a kind of hope that only comes with knowing that, with solidarity, the robbers have a chance of coming out alive at the other end of the tunnel.

In Money Heist, "Bella Ciao" isn't just a rebellious tune – it also teaches us something important about revolutions. The song becomes a touching goodbye between friends with uncertain futures, a sad song for those who don't make it, and a happy one for living despite the system that grinds them down. It shows that resisting isn't just about being strong – it is also about love and unity. The robbers grieve for their friends, care deeply for the ones left, and find comfort in fighting together.

"Bella Ciao" Has Become Popular in Pop Culture

Close

Before Money Heist, "Bella Ciao" was already a resistance anthem in parts of Europe, it retained its rebellious history. In Greece, it was the anthem during the popular 2015 protests, it was also the anthem for the Catalan independence movement in Barcelona, and more recently, the Yellow Vests Movement in France, as well as the Ukrainian resistance to Russia's occupation. But with the success of Money Heist, the song took yet another direction, uniting fans of the show across the globe. It became one of the most streamed songs during the show's run, and was played in popular clubs across the world. "Bella Ciao" is also a popular anthem among European soccer teams. With its outburst of popularity, the song has been covered several times, including by big shot musicians like Tom Waits and Steve Aoki, in addition to being performed in reality singing competition TV shows like The Voice.

"Bella Ciao" is more than just a song from Money Heist. It is a story of standing up against unfairness, which means it will always maintain relevance as long as there is injustice. The tune represents the fight against corrupt systems. Even though Money Heist is over, the song keeps going, and one hopes that we can hear it again in the Money Heist prequel Berlin. The song's lasting impact shows that, even when things seem tough, a song about resisting can guide us forward.

Money Heist is available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix