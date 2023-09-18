The Big Picture Berlin, the prequel series to Money Heist, will be released on December 29, 2023, following the character Berlin in a heist to steal €44 million in Paris.

The official trailer shows Berlin as an enthusiastic, carefree thief who wants "all the things that make life worth living," but he jeopardizes his own heist by being involved with the wife of the man he's robbing.

Berlin holds a distinct place in Money Heist as the Professor's brother, frequently appearing in flashbacks and playing a pivotal role in planning the heists that are central to the series.

“I’m a poet,” says Berlin himself, at the end of a fresh new sneak peek of Berlin, just released by Netflix. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Money Heist’s (Spanish title La Casa de Papel) prequel series would be released sometime in December. Well, Netflix has just announced December 29, 2023, as the official date for the series of the same name.

The official trailer, which was released earlier this year shows the titular character, Berlin, in his prime time, planning a heist with his crew to steal €44 million in one afternoon — from one of the top auction houses in all of Paris. Unlike the terminally ill and morally vague thief that he played in Money Heist as the professor’s second-in-command and elder brother, Berlin’s official trailer shows Pedro Alonso as an enthusiastic, carefree thief who wants it all — “all the things that make life worth living,” as he puts it himself. However, in the trailer, he seems to be jeopardizing his very own heist by being involved with the wife of the guy he’s robbing.

Image via Netflix

Berlin’s Show Reflects the Profound Impact He Left Through 'Money Heist'

La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist, followed the journey of a mysterious man in Madrid, Spain, known as the Professor (played by Álvaro Morte). He goes on to recruit eight fine robbers and thieves in an ambitious and well-thought plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Spanning five seasons, the series delves deep into each character's unique traits and backstory. Yet, Berlin, being the Professor’s brother, holds a distinct place. He frequently appears in flashbacks, pivotal in planning the heists that are central to the series.

Netflix's involvement with the series led to its increased popularity worldwide, but it should be noted that the show was produced and initially broadcast by Antena 3 in Spain. Berlin, on the other hand, is a Netflix original production.

Berlin is created by Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina. The show’s script is written by David Oliva, David Barrocal, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Álex Pina. In addition to Pedro Alonso, the cast also includes Michelle Jenner starring as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña taking on the role of Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

Berlin will be available to stream on Netflix on December 29. Check out the new teaser below: