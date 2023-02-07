When Netflix began streaming the Spanish crime series Money Heist, very few could predict the following that the show would amass throughout its run. With a total of 190 million viewing hours in its first week, the series also known as La Casa de Papel aired its final episode in December 2021 on Netflix. It was a sign of the show’s enduring allure over its five-season run. Now Netflix has announced that we are returning to the world of high-stakes heist jobs with a new spinoff series, Berlin.

In a date announcement video released by the streamer, we can now confirm that the spinoff series, based on the fan favorite, Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin will come to the streamer in December 2023. There is not a lot of information as to what one might expect from the spinoff series, however, looking at the announcement video released it would seem Berlin’s mark would be precious jewels. The original series was written by Alex Pina and the creator is back on board to write this spinoff. During Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event, Pina and Pedro Alonso who stars as Berlin discussed the upcoming spinoff with Pina saying, “This is going to be a trip throughout the golden years of the character. When he was stealing all over Europe, madly in love.”

Prior to Berlin being announced, Pina had spoken to Oprah Daily about being open to the prospect of a spinoff:

“We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts.”

Image via Netflix

Berlin is not the only spinoff that has come from the success of La Casa de Papel. The original series has seen a South Korean remake titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. The success of the series was in line with the high performance many Korean series have enjoyed on Netflix.

Who Will Star in the Money Heist Prequel?

Alongside Alonso who reprises his role from the original show, the prequel series will star Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce. There is a chance that we might see other stars from the original series but that remains to be seen. The series is co-written by Pina, David Oliva, David Barrocal, and Esther Martinez Lobato.

Watch the announcement video below and read a brief tease on the series below: