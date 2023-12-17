The Big Picture In Money Heist, The Professor's intelligence and meticulous planning would make him a valuable asset to Berlin in their ambitious heist.

The Professor's charisma and negotiation skills would complement Berlin's unpredictable behavior and enhance their chances of success.

The Professor's appearance in Berlin would allow for further exploration of their family dynamics and add depth to the storyline.

Money Heist was a blast on Netflix, and fans of its universe will be hoping that the new spin-off of the popular series will live up to expectations. With its Berlin prequel due for release on Netflix on December 29th, and trailers showing Raquel Mulliro (Itziar Ituño) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) in the streamer's new original series, it stands to reason that fans are wondering which of the remaining Money Heist characters might appear in Berlin. Characters who knew Berlin (Pedro Alonso), the protagonist at the heart of the prequel, before the Royal Mint of Spain robbery are clear candidates. And two of the mother-show's main characters are front-runners: Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), who knew Berlin for ten years, and The Professor (Álvaro Morte), his half-brother. As depicted in Money Heist flashbacks, where they are shown prominently alongside Berlin, these two played a vital role in Berlin's earlier life. One incident in Season 4, Episode 8, "The Paris Plan", has Berlin and Palermo kissing, a relationship that hopefully the new series will expound on. While Money Heist left plenty to explore concerning Berlin and Palermo's backstory, the one character that needs to appear in the Paris-based offshoot is Berlin's little brother, Sergio Marquina, aka The Professor.

Berlin Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever. Release Date December 29, 2023 Cast Najwa Nimri , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Michelle Jenner Rating TV-MA

The Professor Is a Vital Part of Berlin's Story

A brother, a friend, and a colleague to Berlin, The Professor was a fan favorite as the heist's mastermind. His smartness, admired by the audience, could be tapped into in Berlin. The Professor's meticulous planning anticipated nearly every obstacle the robbers might have encountered, serving as a source of confidence for the team. His intelligence also captivated viewers who eagerly anticipated his next countermove against the police's actions. Like a master chess player, The Professor always held the trump card. Berlin was great as one of the masterminds behind the Money Heist robbery, but The Professor's implementation of the plan was even more ingenious, demonstrating their perfect synergy as brothers. Berlin could make use of The Professor's incredible skills.

Away from using their smartness in their thieving camaraderie, The Professor and Berlin also had impeccable chemistry and often had the most compelling conversations. The two characters know each other well because they are siblings, and this added gravitas to their emotional scenes together. From their conversation about Tatiana (Diana Gómez), Berlin's ex-wife, to discussing the intricate details of a heist, Berlin and The Professor are able to bring out a different side to each other that the other characters can not. The Professor made Berlin a better character. He challenged him like no other character.

The Professor Would Make His Brother a Better Thief in 'Berlin'

Few characters in Money Heist left such a lasting impression as Berlin. He was morally ambiguous, complex, and fascinating — which earned him both admiration and dislike. An accomplished thief with twenty-seven successful robberies to his name, Berlin's thievery was astounding. However, unlike the meticulous Professor, Berlin often put his plans at risk through his unpredictable behavior, though this was partly attributed to his medication. Despite the Professor setting clearly defined rules, including forbidding dating during the heist, Berlin gets involved with Ariadna (Clara Alvarado), one of the hostages. As the on-field leader, he initiated unnecessary conflicts with his fellow thieves. Even when his colleagues tried to talk him out of these missteps, he refused to listen. In the official Berlin trailer, Berlin is seen taking similar risks. In the trailer, we see him having an affair with the wife of the person they intend to rob. When he is asked about it, he responds, "Why do you dwell on these minor details?'' It was only with the Professor that Berlin could have a meaningful conversation and listen to reason. ​​​Despite his resistance to change, the Professor often got him to take a step back and reflect on the consequences of his actions.

The Professor Is Berlin's Perfect Foil

What Berlin lacks, The Professor has in abundance. While a skilled orator with a philosophical bent, Berlin's narcissistic tendencies denied him the natural charisma that could genuinely draw people to him. He was upstaged as the on-field leader after failing to inspire the confidence of his fellow robbers. On the other hand, The Professor's charisma was unmatched. He was the one who had urged the team to rally behind Berlin when he made him the leader of the on-field heist. He convinced eight total strangers to join him in the most audacious robbery ever. He succeeded in turning Raquel from former enemy to lover. He converted both the straight arrow Raquel and the unrelenting Alicia to cross over to the robbers' side. When Alicia lacked confidence in her ability to lead the hunt for their stolen gold after their successful heist, The Professor inspired her to believe in herself and undertake the challenging task.

With his charisma, The Professor was an exceptional negotiator, a skill Berlin did not demonstrate. Unlike Berlin's reliance on coercion and intimidation, The Professor utilized soft skills in his negotiations. He combined his understanding of human psychology, intelligence, meticulous attention to detail, and strategic thinking to achieve outcomes even in seemingly impossible situations. He leveraged Raquel's empathy to outmaneuver her when she led the hunt for the robbers. When the tenacious Alicia took over the operation, The Professor quickly adapted his strategy. Berlin's intelligence was undeniable, but The Professor's inspiring charisma made him the ideal leader for delicate operations such as the Paris-based heist in Berlin that requires a calm and tactical approach.

The Professor Needs To Appear In 'Berlin' for "Family Matters"

Berlin's family narrative was a major source of compelling plotlines in Money Heist. We fondly remember the iconic and heartwarming scene featuring the two brothers singing ''Bella Ciao,'' which beautifully depicted their impenetrable bond. This is an area that Berlin can explore further with The Professor's appearance. It could also be fascinating to delve into some of the intriguing details about their family dynamics that the original series hinted at. Remember Berlin's son, Rafael (Patrick Criado), getting entangled with his father's wife, Tatiana? What were the factors that led Rafael, coming from a family that prioritizes family above all else, to act in such a rebellious manner? Add to his father's sarcastic reaction telling him that he would do the same if he were in love with his father's wife. Remember too, the flashback scene where The Professor, with Berlin and Rafael, explained his motives for planning the heists — to communicate with his father, Rafael's grandfather, whom he witnessed being gunned down by the police. And let's not forget Rafael changing his mind about handing over the stolen gold after reading The Professor's note in the last heist. When asked by Tatiana about his change of heart, he simply replied, "It's a family matter." The Professor's appearance in Berlin could help shed light on some of these mysteries. Beyond fan appeal, The Professor's presence in Berlin would be crucial for exploring the intricate family dynamics.

While Berlin is undoubtedly an unforgettable character who has a strong enough appeal to star in his own spin-off, including The Professor in Berlin would only enrich his brother's character development. If Berlin, which is co-created by Money Heist creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, capitalizes on what made the original series great, then it's sure to be another Netflix hit.

Berlin comes to Netflix on December 29, 2023. Until then, you can watch all episodes of Money Heist on Netflix in the U.S.

